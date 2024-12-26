Photos: Inside the 15th A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the fifteenth consecutive year, A Swinging Birdland Christmas stormed the stage at the iconic music room celebrating the golden age of the television seasonal specials singers Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch grew up loving. See photos!

The show was filled with jazzy tunes, sparkling banter, and all the nostalgic warmth of a classic holiday broadcast, backed by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, the trio of singers performed swinging arrangements of “The Christmas Waltz,” Kay Thompson’s “Holiday Season,” “Sleigh Ride,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “Snow,” and “It Happened in Sun Valley,” among other favorites. In addition, the show included holiday selections from Stephen Sondheim and Barry Manilow, both of whom the trio recently celebrated at Carnegie Hall. The vocalists were joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

