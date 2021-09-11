Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THIS IS THE TIME Benefit Concert

The concert is on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42.

Sep. 11, 2021  

THIS IS THE TIME: A Benefit Concert featuring the music of Billy Joel is on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42.

Check out photos from rehearsals below!

Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an "all kids" Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.

The performers include Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour); Sway Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, HBO's Succession); Fallyn, Isabelle 'Zabel' Gottfried; Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Bella Retter; Matteo Russo; Myles Santiago; Sylvia Smith; and Anika, Amaya (Annie, The King & I), and Adriana (The King & I) Braganza.

The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; Executive Producers Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr; with music supervision by Henry Aronson and stage manager Michael T. Clarkston .


Tickets range from $40- $85 including a $10 food and beverage fee that comes off of the check. Tickets are on sale now at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com and a thepathfund.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THIS IS THE TIME Benefit Concert
Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried
Henry Aronson and Isabelle Gottfried

Henry Aronson and Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried
Donnie Kehr and Isabelle Gottfried

Donnie Kehr and Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr

Isabelle Gottfried, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr
Amanda Swickle

Amanda Swickle
Amanda Swickle

Amanda Swickle
Avery Rehl

Avery Rehl
Averyt Rehl

Averyt Rehl
Donnie Kehr and Avery Rehl

Donnie Kehr and Avery Rehl
Avery Rehl and Amanda Swickle

Avery Rehl and Amanda Swickle
Cori Gardner, Avery Rehl and Amanda Swickle

Cori Gardner, Avery Rehl and Amanda Swickle
Sway Bhatia

Sway Bhatia
Sway Bhatia

Sway Bhatia
Sway Bhatia and Donnie Kehr

Sway Bhatia and Donnie Kehr
Cori Gardner, Sway Bhatia, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr

Cori Gardner, Sway Bhatia, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr
Myles Santiago

Myles Santiago
Donnie Kehr and Myles Santiago

Donnie Kehr and Myles Santiago
Donnie Kehr and Myles Santiago

Donnie Kehr and Myles Santiago
Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Myles Santiago

Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Myles Santiago
Matteo Russo

Matteo Russo
Matteo Russo

Matteo Russo
Henry Aronson

Henry Aronson
Matteo Russo, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr

Matteo Russo, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr
Bella Retter

Bella Retter
Bella Retter

Bella Retter
Bella Retter

Bella Retter
Donnie Kehr and Bella Retter

Donnie Kehr and Bella Retter
Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Bella Retter

Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Bella Retter
Victoria Csatay

Victoria Csatay
Victoria Csatay

Victoria Csatay
Victoria Csatay, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr

Victoria Csatay, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr
Braganza Sister- Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza

Braganza Sister- Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza
Amaya Braganza

Amaya Braganza
Adriana Braganza

Adriana Braganza
Anika Braganza

Anika Braganza
Amanda Swickle, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Donnie Kehr

Amanda Swickle, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Donnie Kehr
Marquise Neal

Marquise Neal
Marquise Neal

Marquise Neal
Amanda Swickle, Marquise Neal and Donnie Kehr

Amanda Swickle, Marquise Neal and Donnie Kehr
Sylvia Smith

Sylvia Smith
Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr
Sylvia Smith

Sylvia Smith
Amanda Swickle, Donnie Kehr and Sylvia Smith

Amanda Swickle, Donnie Kehr and Sylvia Smith
Amanda Swickle

Amanda Swickle
Amanda Swickle

Amanda Swickle
Amanda Swickle


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy