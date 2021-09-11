Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THIS IS THE TIME Benefit Concert
The concert is on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42.
Check out photos from rehearsals below!
Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an "all kids" Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.
The performers include Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour); Sway Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, HBO's Succession); Fallyn, Isabelle 'Zabel' Gottfried; Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Bella Retter; Matteo Russo; Myles Santiago; Sylvia Smith; and Anika, Amaya (Annie, The King & I), and Adriana (The King & I) Braganza.
The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; Executive Producers Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr; with music supervision by Henry Aronson and stage manager Michael T. Clarkston .
Tickets range from $40- $85 including a $10 food and beverage fee that comes off of the check. Tickets are on sale now at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com and a thepathfund.org.
