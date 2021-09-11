Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THIS IS THE TIME Benefit Concert

THIS IS THE TIME: A Benefit Concert featuring the music of Billy Joel is on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42.

Check out photos from rehearsals below!

Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an "all kids" Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.

The performers include Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour); Sway Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, HBO's Succession); Fallyn, Isabelle 'Zabel' Gottfried; Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Bella Retter; Matteo Russo; Myles Santiago; Sylvia Smith; and Anika, Amaya (Annie, The King & I), and Adriana (The King & I) Braganza.

The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; Executive Producers Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr; with music supervision by Henry Aronson and stage manager Michael T. Clarkston .

Tickets range from $40- $85 including a $10 food and beverage fee that comes off of the check. Tickets are on sale now at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com and a thepathfund.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Isabelle Gottfried



Henry Aronson and Isabelle Gottfried



Isabelle Gottfried



Donnie Kehr and Isabelle Gottfried



Isabelle Gottfried, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr



Amanda Swickle



Amanda Swickle



Avery Rehl



Averyt Rehl



Donnie Kehr and Avery Rehl



Avery Rehl and Amanda Swickle



Cori Gardner, Avery Rehl and Amanda Swickle



Sway Bhatia



Sway Bhatia



Sway Bhatia and Donnie Kehr



Cori Gardner, Sway Bhatia, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr



Myles Santiago



Donnie Kehr and Myles Santiago



Donnie Kehr and Myles Santiago



Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Myles Santiago



Matteo Russo



Matteo Russo



Henry Aronson



Matteo Russo, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr



Bella Retter



Bella Retter



Bella Retter



Donnie Kehr and Bella Retter



Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Bella Retter



Victoria Csatay



Victoria Csatay



Victoria Csatay, Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr



Braganza Sister- Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza



Amaya Braganza



Adriana Braganza



Anika Braganza



Amanda Swickle, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Donnie Kehr



Marquise Neal



Marquise Neal



Amanda Swickle, Marquise Neal and Donnie Kehr



Sylvia Smith



Donnie Kehr



Sylvia Smith



Amanda Swickle, Donnie Kehr and Sylvia Smith



Amanda Swickle



Amanda Swickle



Amanda Swickle