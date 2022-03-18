Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Guest Pianists Populate March 13th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photographer Stewart Green shares photos from The Lineup with Broadway World Cabaret.

Mar. 18, 2022  

Photos: Guest Pianists Populate March 13th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater It was another fine and festive week at the Birdland Theater as Susie Mosher presented another impressive guest list of talent, hand-picked by her, to entertain the patrons of the legendary nightclub. As always, Mosher and her band were at the ready, in order to provide crackerjack accompaniment to each singer on the bill but, this week, Musical Director Brad Simmons turned over the keyboards to the likes of James Followell, Steven Ray Watkins, Matt Baker, Adrien Pellerin, Martin Hennesy, and Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis. One act after another, Susie's Lineup wowed the crowd and Mosher archivist Stewart Green captured every minute of the exciting evening with his camera.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie Mosher and Brad Simmons are the dream team.

Susie and Tim Connell have a lot of personality.

James Followell lends two supportive hands.

For a few moments, Susie is one of THOSE GIRLS.

Steven Ray Watkins has Those Girls' backs.

Liam Forde has something to say.

Justin Rothberg on guitar.
Ali Reed and Kiki Mikkelson have a lot of energy.
Adrien Pellerin provides perfect piano.

Joe Iconis has Susie's rapt attention.

Martin Hennessy plays his own composition for Michael Kelly's performance.

Zoë Van Tieghem gives good hug.

Matt Baker backs up his vocalist beautifully.
Khalifa White shows off her style.

Patrick DeGennaro brought along Laura Pavles and Tara Martinez.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - This week Sean Harkness joined The Lineup Band

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher is off next week and returns March 29th.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher