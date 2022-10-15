Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at VANGARI: FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK at Don't Tell Mama

The performance was on Thursday, October 13th. 

Oct. 15, 2022  

Don't Tell Mama welcomed back VANGARI! NYC's favorite mother/daughter cabaret duo Evangeline and Ariana Johns, with Musical Director Darryl Curry, on Thursday, October 13th.

Check out photos from the performance below!

FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK features some of their most requested songs, along with a sprinkling of new tunes & an original from the songwriting team of Ariana & Darryl. From Broadway to the Blues, tales of voodoo and enchanted earrings, lost love and cautionary tales.

Direction by Christopher G Carver, Choreography by Max McGuire and Mark Mindek.

Photo Credit: Christopher G Carver

