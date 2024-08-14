Photos: Deborah Silver Plays City Winery

The Glitter & Grits vocalist performed tunes from her new Count Basie Rocks album.
One thing is for sure: when Deborah Silver appears live, that special kind of energetic excitement, elusive on her award-winning recordings, videos, and social media platforms, becomes unleashed in the venue that the “glitter & grits” vocalist performs in. And so it was last night at The City Winery in New York City.
Deborah always comes fully prepared, bringing her sultry voice, infectious Southern hospitality, impressive musical arrangements, and world class musicians. She performed a thoroughly entertaining evening of tunes from her upcoming new Basie Rocks! album, which is a collaboration with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra, to a room full of fans, friends, and family.
Her hometown South Florida and NYC friends gathered for the special evening and the Legends Radio folks in attendance will have much to say on the airwaves about the show as founder Dick Robinson, “the old jock” was in the room. Debbie even had “Mr. Palm Beach” Rob Russel come on stage to give a sample of the joy he brings to Florida audiences.
I’m not too good (as my wife will attest) at describing fashion statements, so here are some photos of Deborah on the City Winery stage. Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Sally Robinson, Dick Robinson, Eda Sorokoff, Jill Robinson Xiarhos, Missy Robinson, Spencer Silver, Rob Russell
Larry Silver & Rex Reed
Jeff Calhoun, Jeff Harnar, Jason Wise
Eda Sorokoff, Rex Reed, Jeff Calhoun, Jason Wise
Rob Russell & Carole J Bufford
Julie Mares, Eda Sorokoff, Maria Von Nicolai
Saslly Robinson & Dick Robinson
Jill Robinson Xiarhos & Missy Robinson
Deborah Silver & Madison Silver
Pier 57
Videos