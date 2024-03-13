Photos: Dawn Derow & Peter Calo Bring A Troubadour Tribute To Cafe Centro

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For 90 minutes last night Cafe Centro Cabaret in West Palm Beach Florida was transformed into the world-famous Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood California as award winning vocalist Dawn Derow and guitarist Peter Calo performed a powerful new show that pays homage to the historic L.A. entertainment venue that started the careers of so many pop/rock superstars.

It was an awesome display of musicianship by Dawn & Peter, who perfectly captured the sounds of that era during their scrupulously researched and exciting show. One could imagine that back in the day Derow & Calo would have also become one of the era’s superstars if they had performed on the stage of the legendary Troubadour.

Cafe Centro has seen the likes of Cabaret superstars Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, ( and on April 24th) Nicolas King and Seth Sikes in the series presented by Fisher & Sorokoff this season. One can also imagine that some writer in the future will be referring to the extraordinary talents that appeared on Cafe Centro’s stage back in the day.

About Dawn Derow & Peter Calo:

A New Yorker by way of Cape Cod, DAWN DEROW grew up in Eastham, MA and graduated from the Boston Conservatory with a Bachelor's Degree in Music: Vocal Performance & Opera Emphasis. She has performed around the world, and performed in prestigious venues such as Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Derow employed her formidable opera singing in her solo show LEGIT: A CLASSICAL CABARET in 2016 and captured a Bistro Award for “Outstanding Vocalist.” In 2018, Derow won the MAC Award for “Best Female Vocalist” for her critically acclaimed solo show, MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941. She will be releasing the corresponding album in 2021. Dawn recently debuted her latest show GYPSY IN MY SOUL: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé at Birdland to rave reviews, following a year-long delay due to COVID-19.

Peter has performed and/or recorded with such diverse artists as Carly Simon, Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah, Willie Nelson, Hall and Oates, Linda Eder, Sophie B. Hawkins, Andrea Bocelli, Jimmy Webb, Kris Kristofferson, Leonard Bernstein, Marc Shaiman, Frank Filipetti, Julie Taymor, Lesley Gore, Crash Test Dummies, Joel Grey, The Platters, Harvey Fierstein and more. Calo has also produced many recordings including Carly Simon’s release, “Never Been Gone” and is featured in the documentary, “All You Need is Klaus”. He was guitarist for Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” and for the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original Broadway and film production of “Hairspray”. Peter also contributed music for Carly Simons recently released autobiography Audio book, “Boys in the Trees.” Peter played to a sold-out Carnegie hall as part of the” Lead Belly Tribute”, performing with Eric Burton (The Animals), Edgar Winter, Kenny Wayne Sheppard, Walter Trout and others. In 2018 Peter was the musical director for the PBS Special “Jimmy Webb Live from The Kate” which also featured Ashley Campbell, the daughter of legend Glen Campbell. Peter Calo most recent CD, “Time Machine.” Which went #9 Top Album on the Alternative Album Charts . Peter composed the music for “Extra Inning” which recently won best film in both the “Manhattan Film Festival” and the “Jersey Shore Film Festival” and is now on Amazon Prime Videos.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff