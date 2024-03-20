Photos: Danny Bacher Brings His Swing Party To Cafe Centro

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night Danny Bacher, the award-winning singer, saxophonist, songwriter, and entertainer brought his “Swing Party” to Cafe Centro.

Danny is not only a master musician, he combines his virtuosity on the soprano sax and his ebullient vocals (think Louis Prima) and jazz facility (think Mel Torme) to create an evening of great music and humor (think Jack Sheldon).

Danny swept everyone off their feet last night, but in that department nothing could have been more touching than to watch as Danny Bacher sang the Ray Charles hit “Hallelujah I Love Her So” (with new lyrics by Jeff Leibowitz and Danny). He walked into the audience and handed the microphone to super agent Craig Neier who promptly got on one knee and proposed marriage to the woman who “swept him off his feet”, Jennifer Boden. She immediately accepted.

You could have heard the cheers all the way to Miami!

The tables in Cafe Centro were filled with Palm Beach luminaries and fellow entertainers for this show and some in our immediate vicinity were: Legends Radio hosts, Bob Merrill and Taylor Morgan, singers, Meri Ziev, Susan Winter, and Dawn Derrow, tennis notable Karen Donnelly, cabaret impresario Sandford Fisher, super singer Nicolas King, Broadway legend Avery Summers, and of course Mr. Palm Beach Rob Russell.

Danny’s band: Phil Hinton, Piano, Chuck Bergeron, Bass, Frank Derrick, Drums

Kudos to Lee Jeffreys Productions for bringing this show to Cafe Centro.

About Danny Bacher:

In addition to a solid career in jazz, cabaret and pop with a penchant for rare gems, and classic standards from the Great American Songbook, Bacher has also worked as an actor, comedian, dancer and writer, touring internationally with his original works. Along with a busy touring schedule and working at venues such as the Blue Note, Birdland, Feinstein’s 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Town Hall, he has performed several times at Carnegie Hall and most recently alongside the legendary Michael Feinstein. Bacher has released two studio albums as a leader, “Swing That Music!” and “Still Happy” on the Whaling City Sound label. A recent recipient of the prestigious Margaret Whiting Award, Bacher was also nominated for best male vocalist in the 2019 National Jazz Times reader’s poll along with Harry Connick, John Pizzarelli, and Michael Buble, and in 2020 and 2021 placed in the top 4 in the country alongside Kurt Elling, Gregory Porter and the legendary Tony Bennett. He also received a 2023 Bistro Award for outstanding achievement as a singer/instrumentalist in the New York entertainment community. Danny was personally selected by the 98 year old jazz legend, Terry Gibbs, as the vocalist to record his Songbook. The record was completed early this year and is slated for a June 2023 release. Bacher is also currently working on his forthcoming Harry Nilsson recording project.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff