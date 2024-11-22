Photos: Carolyn Montgomery's GIRLSINGER at 54 Below Honors Rosemary Clooney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, Carolyn Montgomery, multi-award-winning star of the concert stage returned to 54 Below on Tuesday November 19, 2024 in girlSINGER, a celebration of Rosemary Clooney. With a world-class band featuring members of Clooney’s own musical ensemble, and Montgomery’s critically acclaimed powerhouse vocals belting out hits like “Hey There,” “Come On-A My House,” and “Tenderly,” audiences sing along, laugh, weep, and dance in their seats. Montgomery’s talent for storytelling elevates the music into a spellbinding, one-woman tour-de-force. Montgomery previously performed the show at 54 Below on May 22, 2024 (see photos from that night here), and has been touring the country with the show as part of her work as the Executive Director of the renowned American Songbook Association; she is touring the show as “an ambassador for American music all across the country.” Read more about the show and Clooney in an interview with Montgomery.

However, the show is not just “a fact-filled TED Talk” about Clooney. As BWW reviewer Ricky Pope says, “At every turn, Montgomery plays up the fact that she and Clooney are in many ways sisters in a parallel universe. Both women are dexterous, rich-voiced, blond crooners who find joy in the work they do while having less success in their unconventional love lives.”

Carolyn Montgomery garnered multiple MAC, BackStage Bistro and Nightlife Awards for singing and songwriting, performing in New York City at Town Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, the Laurie Beechman Theatre and major venues across the United States and London. Montgomery brings her own, revered performance prowess back to sold-out houses nationwide, with a band featuring music director Tedd Firth and artistic director, Tony®-nominated Sally Mayes. It also features Warren Vache on trumpet- a long standing member of Clooney’s ensemble- as well as Sherrie Maricle (drums), Matt Scharfglass (bass) and Jonathan Kantor (saxophone and clarinet).

See highlights from the November 19th show below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn more about Carolyn Montgomery on her website at CarolynMontgomery.net

Learn more about the American Songbook Association on their website at americansongbookassociation.org

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website.

