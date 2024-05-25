Photos: Carolyn Montgomery's GIRLSINGER Celebrates Rosemary Clooney at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MAC, BackStage Bistro and Nightlife Award-winning singer Carolyn Montgomery paid tribute to Rosemary Clooney, one of the greatest singers of the 20th century. The Wednesday May 22nd show featured music director Tedd Firth. Tony-nominated Sally Mayes served as artistic director. Montgomery was accompanied by a band featuring Warren Vache, a long-standing member of Clooney’s ensemble, on trumpet, as well as Sherrie Maricle on drums, Matt Scharfglass on bass, and Jonathan Kantor on saxophone and clarinet.

Read a Q&A with Montgomery about the inspiration behind this undertaking. She performed an iteration of the show earlier this year at Birdland. In a review of that performance, BroadwayWorld's Ricky Pope called Montgomery "a first-class storyteller" who puts her own spin on Clooney classics "without ever attempting to impersonate."

See highlights from the May 22nd show below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

