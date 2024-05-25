Photos: Carolyn Montgomery's GIRLSINGER Celebrates Rosemary Clooney at 54 Below

The acclaimed singer paid tribute to Clooney on Wednesday, May 22nd
MAC, BackStage Bistro and Nightlife Award-winning singer Carolyn Montgomery paid tribute to Rosemary Clooney, one of the greatest singers of the 20th century. The Wednesday May 22nd show featured music director Tedd Firth. Tony-nominated Sally Mayes served as artistic director. Montgomery was accompanied by a band featuring Warren Vache, a long-standing member of Clooney’s ensemble, on trumpet, as well as Sherrie Maricle on drums, Matt Scharfglass on bass, and Jonathan Kantor on saxophone and clarinet.
Read a Q&A with Montgomery about the inspiration behind this undertaking. She performed an iteration of the show earlier this year at Birdland. In a review of that performance, BroadwayWorld's Ricky Pope called Montgomery "a first-class storyteller" who puts her own spin on Clooney classics "without ever attempting to impersonate."
See highlights from the May 22nd show below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.
Carolyn Montgomery and Tedd Firth. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
