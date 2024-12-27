Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos

Here are some of BWW's favorite shows and shots from this year

Dec. 27, 2024
Photographer Conor Weiss shared photos from some of his favorite shows from the year including Carolyn Montgomery's girlSINGER tribute to Rosemary Clooney, Jeff Harnar's Sammy Cahn the Second Time Around album release show, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway: New York State of Mind, Melissa Errico's Sondheim in the City album release show, Bianca Leigh's Transvestigations, Goldie Dver Sings The Songs Of Anthony Newley, Carole Bufford: You Don’t Own Me- The Fearless Females of the 1960s, André De Shields Celebrates The 40th Anniversary of Haarlem Nocturne at 54 Below, Lucie Arnaz: I Got The Job! Songs From My Musical Past, Justin Vivian Bond, Marta Saunders and Leanne Borghesi in the Showbroads holiday show, and more.

Take a look at some of the highlights of the year in photos below.

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Carole J. Bufford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Carole J. Bufford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Carole J. Bufford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Carole J. Bufford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Jeff Harnar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Lucie Arnaz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Goldie Dver Sings The Songs Of Anthony Newley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Goldie Dver Sings The Songs Of Anthony Newley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Leslie Uggams. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Leslie Uggams. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Christine Andreas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Carolyn Montgomery. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Carolyn Montgomery. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Carolyn Montgomery. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Christine Andreas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Christine Andreas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Showbroads (Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi). Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Showbroads (Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi). Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Bianca Leigh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Bianca Leigh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss



