Photos: Best of 2024 Cabaret in Photos

Here are some of BWW's favorite shows and shots from this year
Photographer Conor Weiss shared photos from some of his favorite shows from the year including Carolyn Montgomery's girlSINGER tribute to Rosemary Clooney, Jeff Harnar's Sammy Cahn the Second Time Around album release show, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway: New York State of Mind, Melissa Errico's Sondheim in the City album release show, Bianca Leigh's Transvestigations, Goldie Dver Sings The Songs Of Anthony Newley, Carole Bufford: You Don’t Own Me- The Fearless Females of the 1960s, André De Shields Celebrates The 40th Anniversary of Haarlem Nocturne at 54 Below, Lucie Arnaz: I Got The Job! Songs From My Musical Past, Justin Vivian Bond, Marta Saunders and Leanne Borghesi in the Showbroads holiday show, and more.
Take a look at some of the highlights of the year in photos below.
Carole J. Bufford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jeff Harnar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lucie Arnaz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Goldie Dver Sings The Songs Of Anthony Newley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Leslie Uggams. Credit: Conor Weiss
Christine Andreas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carolyn Montgomery. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Showbroads (Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Bianca Leigh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
