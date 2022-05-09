Photos: April 26th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

The Lineup With Susie Mosher has been keeping busy these days, with guest lists so big and so exciting that just reading them off of the Lineup press postcards is workout for the eyes and the imagination. Still, all of Susie's guests arrive on the night, ready to entertain, and the audiences continue to pack the Birdland Theater to stay up on all the festive action. This show that has been favorably reviewed by a series of Broadway World Cabaret correspondents shows no signs of slowing down, and neither does curator and host, Mosher, and the fans are oh so happy about it.

Mosher photographic documentarian Stewart Green was in the house on April 26th to catch all the whimsy and talent in his camera's lens.

Dreamy Jack Bartholet brings Susie's audience the promise of vocal thrills.

Susie welcomes Mark Aaron James while Jim Miller looks on.

Guest Musical Director Lon Hoyt lends a helping hand (or two).

Superstar on the rise Eleri Ward brought some Sondheim to the show.

Jazz Icon Jane Monheit came down from the Birdland mainstage to play a little.

Producer and Balladeer Scott Coulter gets a laugh out of Susie.

Everybody's favorite duo, The Drinkwater Brothers, are Lineup regulars.

Two originals: Carole J. Bufford and Susie Mosher

Amy Engelhardt has Susie's attention

The Mousepad winner!

Daniel Glass gets his turn at the mic.

Sean Harkness makes every show better.

Susie Mosher in action.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD; on April 26th guest MD Lon Hoyt was on piano, guest drummer Ray Marchica played for the show, and Sean Harkness joined the party.

