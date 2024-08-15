Photos: 54 SINGS GREEK MYTHS

The evening featured songs from musicals such as Hadestown, Xanadu, The Frogs, Lighting Thief, Spiderman and more.
Performers and creators Joshua Turchin, Josie Axelson, and Ryan Greenberg-Failla presented a celebration of the biggest Greek Myth musicals at 54 Below on August 11 at 9:30 pm.
See photos below!
The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of songs from musicals such as Hadestown, Xanadu, The Frogs, Lighting Thief, Spiderman, and more. The cast featured special guest Lola Tung (Hadestown, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl), Josie Axelson, Swayam Bhatia (“Zombies 4”, “Mighty Ducks”, “Succession”), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), Julia Macchio (Flashdance the Musical national tour, “Cobra Kai”), Elizabeth Mandell, Clark Mantilla (Holy Rollers), Mia Rose, Graham Stevens (Spamalot, Beetlejuice), Isabella Scolaro, Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong), and Gabriela Torres. The band included Joshua Turchin (piano), Neal Rosenthal (guitar), Dave D’aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).
Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin.
Photos credit: Angela of York
Lola Tung, Joshua Turchin, Ryan Greenberg-Failla, Elizabeth Mandell, Michael Thatcher, Graham Stevens, Mia Rose, Josie Axelson, Gabriela Torres, L.R. Davidson, Julia Macchio, Swayam Bhatia, Isabella Scolaro
Ryan Greenberg-Failla, Josie Axelson, Joshua Turchin
Clark Mantilla, Dave D'aranjo
Clark Mantilla, Gabriela Torres, Dave D'aranjo
Isabella Scolaro, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina
Graham Stevens, L.R. Davidson, Neal Rosenthal, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina
Swayam Bhatia, Josie Axelson, Elizabeth Mandell, Julia Macchio, Dave D'aranjo
Julia Macchio, Elizabeth Mandell, Josie Axelson, Mia Rose
Michael Thatcher, Neal Rosenthal
Michael Thatcher, Joshua Turchin, Neal Rosenthal
Gabriela Torres, Julia Macchio, Isabella Scolaro, Lola Tung, Neal Rosenthal, AJ Kostromina
Josie Axelson, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina
