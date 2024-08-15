News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 54 SINGS GREEK MYTHS

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Performers and creators Joshua Turchin, Josie Axelson, and Ryan Greenberg-Failla presented a celebration of the biggest Greek Myth musicals at 54 Below on August 11 at 9:30 pm.

The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of songs from musicals such as Hadestown, Xanadu, The Frogs, Lighting Thief, Spiderman, and more. The cast featured special guest Lola Tung (Hadestown, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl), Josie Axelson, Swayam Bhatia (“Zombies 4”, “Mighty Ducks”, “Succession”), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), Julia Macchio (Flashdance the Musical national tour, “Cobra Kai”), Elizabeth Mandell, Clark Mantilla (Holy Rollers), Mia Rose, Graham Stevens (Spamalot, Beetlejuice), Isabella Scolaro, Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong), and Gabriela Torres. The band included Joshua Turchin (piano), Neal Rosenthal (guitar), Dave D’aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).

Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin.

Photos credit: Angela of York

Lola Tung, Joshua Turchin, Ryan Greenberg-Failla, Elizabeth Mandell, Michael Thatcher, Graham Stevens, Mia Rose, Josie Axelson, Gabriela Torres, L.R. Davidson, Julia Macchio, Swayam Bhatia, Isabella Scolaro

Ryan Greenberg-Failla, Josie Axelson, Joshua Turchin

Clark Mantilla, Dave D'aranjo

L.R. Davidson

Clark Mantilla, Gabriela Torres, Dave D'aranjo

Isabella Scolaro, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina

Graham Stevens, L.R. Davidson, Neal Rosenthal, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina

Joshua Turchin

Swayam Bhatia, Josie Axelson, Elizabeth Mandell, Julia Macchio, Dave D'aranjo

Julia Macchio, Elizabeth Mandell, Josie Axelson, Mia Rose

Mia Rose, Dave D'aranjo

Michael Thatcher, Neal Rosenthal

Michael Thatcher, Joshua Turchin, Neal Rosenthal

Gabriela Torres, Julia Macchio, Isabella Scolaro, Lola Tung, Neal Rosenthal, AJ Kostromina

Lola Tung, Dave D'aranjo

Josie Axelson, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina

 



