Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Returns To Broadway at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer Natalie Douglas with another one of her "Tributes," a monthly performance celebrating iconic singers.

Natalie Douglas, the acclaimed vocalist hailed as "a true, true star" by BBC London Radio, "a true force of nature" by The Times (UK), and "sensational" by Time Out New York, continues her smash monthly residency at her home perch at Birdland as part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series. On July 29, she celebrated the luminous singer, songwriter and pianist Roberta Flack, along with guest stars David Raleigh and Devin Roberts, musical director Mark Hartman and a band of all-star musicians.

Photos by Kevin Alvey





