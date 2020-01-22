Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Ella Fitzgerald At Birdland

Natalie Douglas has extended her Broadway at Birdland residency with more "Tributes," a monthly performance celebrating iconic singers. This past Monday, she sang songs originally performed by the extraordinary Ella Fitzgerald, with Billy Stritch at the piano, Mark McLean on drums and Jonathan Michel on bass.

Natalie's next "Tribute" will be on Monday, February 23 at 7pm, and will honor the timeless songs of Rosemary Clooney.

Natalie Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre, The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Town Hall, among others, and has produced over 70 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club. Natalie's award-winning CD, "Human Heart," and her two previous CDs are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com.

Photos by Kevin Alvey





