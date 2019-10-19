Photo Flash: Nancy McGraw Sings The Lyrics Of Johnny Mercer At The Laurie Beechman

Nancy McGraw brought her Johnny Mercer show, In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening to the Laurie Beechman Theatre last night with Director/Music Director Mark Nadler. Ms McGraw presented Mercer's lyrics through the lens of their shared Southern heritage, based on a Mercer quote: "If you want to ask what makes me tick, I would say that it is that I am from Savannah."

Nancy McCall McGraw was in the original Broadway cast of Nine and appeared Off-Broadway in Godspell, The Heebie Jeebies and Forbidden Broadway. She was an owner of Steve McGraw's Cabaret Theatre (now The Triad), where she presented countless cabaret artists and some of Off-Broadway's longest running musicals.

One more chance to see this special show at The Laurie Beechman.

Tomorrow. Sunday 10/20 at 1pm

The Laurie Beechman Theater is located at 407 W 42nd St, New York, NY, 212-695-6909

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





