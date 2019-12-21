Photo Flash: Jackie Beats Holiday Show Opens At The Beechman

Last night legendary drag performer JACKIE BEAT opened her 21st annual holiday show ILLUMINATI OR NICE? to a sold-out crowd at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. There are two more sold-out shows, tonight, Saturday 12/21 and tomorrow night, Sunday 12/22.

Song after song, JACKIE BEAT waged an oh-so-glamorous "War on Christmas!" This secular soldier has obliterated just about every holiday song ever written, delightfully defiling all that is seasonably sacred! Armed with over 25 years of irreverent ammunition, this glamorous Grinch is taking aim at The Most Wonderful Time of the Year yet again.

Long before Drag Race, Jackie was stuffing unsuspecting audience member's stockings full of Christian coal and pop culture candy: Jesus, Santa, drugs, booze, sex, STD's, politics, 9/11. You name it, and she's wrapped it up in festive paper, tied a big gaudy bow on it - and then completely destroyed it!

The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street NYC.

