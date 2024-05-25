I HATE THE SOUTH, BUT I LOVE YOU: THE SONGS OF LAIN WALLS to Play 54 Below in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Elisabeth Nordeen and Lain Walls in I Hate the South, But I Love You: The Songs of Lain Walls on June 12, 2024 at 9:30 pm. Join us for a side-splitting evening featuring the works of BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards-nominated composer, librettist, and lyricist Lain Walls. With a night full of celebrating and embracing queer identities while featuring songs about love, loss, and youth – with titles like, “Gay Virginity” and “Community Theatre Show,” Lain's colorful harmonies, witty lyrics, and sardonic characters will have you crying because you're laughing so hard and laughing because you're crying so hard, in an almost cyclical actuality of passionate emotion. Featuring a budding cast of talented artists performing the work of an up-and-coming musical theater writer, this is a show you won't want to miss!

This show will feature Cady “CJ” Walls, Cameron Walls, Elisabeth Nordeen (54 Sings Princesses VS Villains, Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder at 54 Below), Haley Jane Massey (54 Below Sings Hidden Gems: Our Favorite Selections From Song Cycles, Send in the Clowns! The Sequel: Theis Time It's Personal at Don't Tell Mama), Jake Rizzi (currently in A Bronx Tale at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon, LI), Katrina Edwards, Lain Walls (Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder at 54 Below), Mike Vigilante, and Will Tully (54 Below Sings Hidden Gems: Our Favorite Selections From Song Cycles).

Elisabeth Nordeen and Lain Walls in I Hate the South, But I Love You: The Songs of Lain Walls plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) June 12th, 2024 at 9:30 pm. There is a $29 cover charge (includes $4 in fees) - $40 cover charge (includes $5 fees). Premiums are $73 (including $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ELISABETH NORDEEN AND LAIN WALLS

Elisabeth Nordeen (she/her) recently graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a BA in Directing. This is her third time producing and directing at 54 Below after her wildly successful 54 Sings Princesses VS Villains this past April and Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder this past fall. In addition to musical theatre performance, Elisabeth has experience in contemporary, classical, and jazz music and all forms singing and playing piano. She is a strong believer in self-created work and uplifting fellow up-and-coming artists. This cast is comprised of many fellow students and is a student organized and curated performance. Instagram: @elisabethnordeen.

Lain Walls (they/them) is a recent graduate of Marymount Manhattan College with a BA in Writing For The Stage and a BFA in Musical Theatre. Lain is developing 3 different musicals which feature songs in the revue, including An Average British Evening (Book/Music/Lyrics) produced at Marymount Manhattan College in 2024, Momentum Arts in 2023 (9 BroadwayWorld Atlanta nominations including best musical and best new play or musical), and Blue Ridge Theatre in 2022. Lain plays piano, guitar, accordion, mandolin, and lyre, and has a (borderline unhealthy) obsession with New York Times puzzle games (ask them about their 600+ day Wordle streak)! Instagram: @lainwalls

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

