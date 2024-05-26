Spotlight KIDZ CABARET Tonight To Benefit BROADWAY COOKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Twenty talented youngsters and teens from six states, along with Broadway's Sushma Suha (1776) will take the stage at the Spotlight KIDZ CABARET being held tonight at Don't Tell Mama's. Under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner, this marks the first of the Spotlight Kidz NYC 2024 summer cabaret series. This Spotlight KIDZ CABARET will give donations for BROADWAY COOKS.

Sushma Saha (pronoun inclusive) is a South Asian-American actor, singer, dancer, voiceover artist, model, and songwriter who made their Broadway debut in the revival of "1776", and won 'Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role" at New York Musical Festival for their work in their Off-Broadway debut, "Interstate". They are currently working on their debut EP to be released on all streaming platforms. Sushma is appearing as a representative of BROADWAY COOKS that they is glad to be a part of!

Spotlight Kidz chose to make donations to this organization as one of their music directors for Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Rose Van Dyne, is a founder of BROADWAY COOKS and feel it is very worth-while and much needed.

Taking part in the cabaret tonight are Cole Bellorgey, Estelle Carr, Charlotte Cronin, Kolbe Garza, Christina Gigi, Kazmirah Jamroz, Sy'Airah Johnson, Julia McComiskey, Hazel McFall, Molly Millard, Annie Miller, Lucy Miller, Peter Piccini, Denis Pigaryov, Jillian Paige Platero (Broadway's LION KING), Grace Rowan, Andy Sean, Polina Soukhopalova, Thea Sten and Sofia Vidaic.

In addition to being director, Sandy Kost-Stener is also the producer of this cabaret.. Music Direction is by Jason Wetzel.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Show begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets, which are $20, may be available at the door. In addition to the ticket price, Don't Tell Mama's has a $20 drink minimum per ticket.

BROADWAY COOKS partners with organizations in New York City to provide fresh food for houseless community members in the Theatre District and the five boroughs in collaboration with performers, producers, creatives, and institutions within the Broadway theatre industry and beyond. They allocate excess from catered events and conferences, as well as cook homemade meals funded through directed donations and grants. With a strive towards sustainability and inclusion, their goals are to further integrate the theatre industry into its surrounding community while providing meals that are rooted in the culture of the communities being served. Instagram: broadwaycooks

The Spotlight Kidz program provides educational and performance opportunities to youngsters and teenagers. The cabarets bring together youth/teen performers, as well as Broadway guests, from throughout the country showcasing their talent on a New York City stage. The Spotlight Kidz also offers opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually and works with groups from throughout the country and abroad.to bring their students to take part in Broadway workshops, performances and more. For information on Spotlight Kidz opportunities, contact spotlightkidz@comcast.net or Spotlight Kidz on Facebook and Instagram.

