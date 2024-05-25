Beverly Baker Makes NYC Debut In One-Woman Show, HAG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After over a decade of stage and theater performances across the U.S., Beverly Baker will make her New York stage debut with her new one-woman show, HAG. The limited one-night-only production will show at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) on Wednesday, July 10th. Tickets are available via The Green 42.

In this career-spanning, personally-inspired show, Baker will bring to life a series of characters to expose and humanize an archetype that is woven into centuries of folklore and generations of storytelling. "Throughout my career, there have been many voices telling me the types of characters I'm perfect for - ranging from comedy to drama, big belter to operatic soprano, blue collar, white collar and everything in between. But nearly every one ended the list with... 'or you would be a perfect hag,'" said Baker, "It's always there, so I decided to lean into that archetype and explore the many variations of 'hag' that show up throughout history, folklore, fairytale, ancient legend, cinema, theater and beyond."

Her creation of the show was propelled forward by a cultural urgency to amplify women's voices in the wake of current events. "As an artist, I sometimes feel helpless in these larger conversations. But every time I step into a theater, I take back some power. It struck me that we often write these women off as old and crazy or annoying or bothersome, but the reality is - and perhaps the reason we do - is because the hag has sparked fear in the patriarchy, the culture, the minds of people in charge. So we ignore her, we ostracize her, we bully her to assuage that fear. Anything to silence her," said Baker, "This show aims to give her back her voice."

HAG is rooted in cabaret with a singular tone and range of characters. "I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say this is not your grandmother's cabaret," said Baker, "And I have a feeling the audience will see the hag in ways they never have before."

The creative team behind HAG includes Kyle Branzel (Music Director), Hannah Bakke (Composer), Brenna Colvin (Costume Designer), Jose Chavarria (Hair) and Vadee Chuun (Make-Up).

HAG is produced by The Green Room 42 in partnership with Artifex in Motion, Baker's performance production company that aims to challenge its audiences and start conversations that otherwise go unspoken through its live theater, performance and film projects.

Tickets (starting at $21.00) can be found at the button below.

More information on the show is available at hagtheshow.com. The performance on Wednesday, July 10th will start at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm. Run time is 75 minutes long.

ABOUT Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker is a character actor who has been called a "vocal magician" by Sammi Cannold (Director, How To Dance in Ohio). Her work across the stage, screen and voiceover includes: Un/Filtered (Deb, post-production), Urinetown (Josephine "Ma" Strong), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Snug), Airline Highway, West Coast Premier (Tanya), The Jacksonian (Susan Perch). In her role as Tonya in Airline Highway, she was deemed "heartbreakingly sympathetic" by the San Diego Union-Tribune. Learn more about Beverly at beverlybaker.com and follow her on Instagram at @OfficialBeverlyBaker.

ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mosier

