Review: 4 MUSICAL TENORS Make Heavenly Harmonizing at Carnegie Hall

The famed venue at Carnegie Hall seemed to have jumped back to a more elegant time as many theatergoers at the evening’s event of 4 Musical Tenors - From Broadway to Hollywood on May 23, 2024 came clad in long gowns and evening wear. The group of four artists, each attired in similarly suave white dinner jackets with black tuxedo trousers and black shirts, were greeted with rousing applause as they took center stage accompanied by their musicians.

The Czech-Slovak vocalists who compose the 4 Musical Tenors - Michael Bragagnolo, Janm Kriz, Pavel Vitek, and Marian Vojtko - each hail from an extensive background in musical theater or opera productions performed throughout Europe. Additionally it seems that 2024 is also a very special year for Czech music, as it is the 200th birthday of famed Czech composer, Bedrich Smetana. With that in mind, the group began their incredible harmonizing to the famed “This Is the Moment” from the show, Jekyll & Hyde.

This reviewer was completely overwhelmed by the powerful and intense vocals of these talented artists. Singing in Czech, English and Italian, each vocalist is different in their own unique way - a high tenor, a baritenor, an incredible operatic voice and a musical theater tenor with a flair for more pop music. Yet somehow these four voices were able to come together to create a vocal harmony that is extraordinarily otherworldly! Singing together and also as soloists, the filled-to-capacity crowd at Carnegie Hall applauded louder and louder as the night progressed. Some of the exceptional performances included each of the solos, Jan Kriz’s rendition of “Your Song” from Moulin Rouge, Michael Bragagnolo’s magnificent operatic performance of “ Nessun Dorma” from Turandot, Marian Vojtko’s haunting “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera and Pavel Vitek’s baritenor performance of “Che Sarà” from A Nameless Band as well as the combined tenors singing “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables and “Maria” from the iconic West Side Story among others. Many of the songs, despite being originally written in different languages, were sung in Czech by the group. It was explained that in the not too distant political past Czechs had been isolated musically from other countries, therefore hit songs had to be translated and sung in the Czech language. Hearing “Yesterday” by The Beatles being sung in Czech was a bit strange at first to my ears, but of course, everyone knew the words that were being said.

To the surprise of the audience, and it seems to the 4 Musical Tenors as well, within the theatergoers were a group of young people dressed in colorful traditional Moravian Czech folk outfits. Ironically, it seems they were a traditional folk singing group who had come to the concert accompanied by their own musical violinist. What a joy when the group of young people stood and began to sing a traditional Moravian Czech song along with the tenors when invited to do so. What a very special act for us indeed!

When at last the night had ended, the patrons, which included some dignitaries, gave a rousing standing ovation. This reviewer was completely enthralled with the amazing voices of these 4 very special Tenors who had stolen the hearts of all in attendance at Carnegie Hall that very night!

4 Musical Tenors - From Broadway to Hollywood featured vocalists Michael Bragagnolo, Jan Kriz, Pavel Vitek, and Marian Vojtko. Musicians included Charlie Blazek (guitar), Frantisek Krticka (piano), Anton Conka (violin), Marco Cano (violin), Vladan Malinjak (viola), and Simon Marek (cello).

Learn more about 4 Musical Tenors on their website.

Find great shows to see on the Carnegie Hall website here

(Header photo courtesy of 4 Musical Tenors)

