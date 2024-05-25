BROADWAY'S A DRAG Set for 54 Below Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Broadway's a Drag! on Friday, June 21st, 2024 at 9:30PM, hosted by Tara Bull and featuring an ALL drag artist cast, including Gina Tonic, Lyra Vega, Creatine Price, Corma Kelley, Dreama Belle, WorshipHER, and Wesley.

Tara will be joined by some of New York's best drag queens including drag pianist extraordinaire, Lyra Vega and The Bad Judies, who will perform some of Broadway's classic hits live at the fabulous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Tara Bull, Broadway's a Drag is a collection of theater's greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: BY DRAG QUEENS! From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have all of Broadway covered… in glitter! Come see Broadway like you've never seen it before.

Broadway's a Drag plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, June 21st at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE QUEENS!

Tara Bull is a New York City based queen. She has hosted shows at 54 Below and City Winery as well as appearances at The Duplex. She has competed in open drag nights at The Spot and The Ritz, hosting bingo and pop-up gigs whenever she can. You can find her on Instagram and Venmo @misstarabull

Lyra Vega is a New York City drag artist based out of Manhattan, New York with a passion for live music. With a name that is derived from the Lyra constellation of a harp from Greek mythology, she combines her musical abilities with a cosmic aesthetic. As a full-time performer, Lyra has weekly shows at various Queer venues, including The Stonewall Inn, Monster Bar, Red Eye, and The Ice Palace on Fire Island, among others. She also works frequently with her all-Drag band, The Bad Judies. You can find her on Instagram for all show dates and more info at @itslyravega.

WorshipHER. No seriously, do it! This buxom beauty is a native New Yorker and one of the founding members of The Bad Judies. Using her background in music and theater, Worship (for short) has planted herself firmly in the drag pantheon of NYC. You can catch her every Monday at Red Eye NY as well as Fire Island during the summer. Get on your knees and WORSHIPHER!

Wesley is excited to be returning to the world of Broadway after starting drag. She is the lead singer and bass guitarist of the bad Judies who perform every Monday at Red Eye NY at 10pm hosting a live music karaoke show! They also perform Saturday brunches at Tito Murphy's at 2pm, Sunday shows at Balcon Salon at 8pm and The Spot Bar at 11pm.

Mercy Be is an Astoria-based drag enchantress whose unique act features the violin, saxophone, live singing, outrageous comedy, and fierce looks. She comes from humble beginnings busking on the streets of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to performing at NYC's fabled venues including Sony Hall, House of Yes, Red Eye, Bowery Electric, 3 Dollar Bill, The Stonewall Inn, 54 Below, and more! In addition to collaborating with drag performers all around the city, Mercy performs regularly with NYC's all drag band, The Bad Judies.

Corma Kelley is a quirky comedy queen in the city. She lives in Bellevue and she's quite fabulous. Corma serves stunts, kicks, and flips. She also is a liar and cannot do any of those things. Corma serves glamour and glitz and pills galore!

Creatine Price Opera Singer, crossover artist and Grande Dame, Creatine Price is an international artist seen in opera houses, and concert halls worldwide. Creatine made her principal artist debut to critical acclaim as the drag queen Renata in Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's world premiere of Stonewall with New York City Opera and continues an active performance schedule of romantic and lyric repertoire as well as drag performances of both opera and musical theatre, cabaret performances and philanthropic fundraising. Stage credits include the Metropolitan Opera Guild, Hawaii Opera Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Hartford Symphony Orchestra, and The Buffalo Philharmonic. In the press, Creatine has been seen on BBC one, The New York Times, New Yorker Magazine, the London Times International, and ABC News.

Gina Tonic is a New York-based drag artist who has appeared in Bros, “Katy Keene,” and In The Know's Behind The Drag series. Onstage, she was most recently seen in Sleeping Beauty and Peter Pansexual with NYC Panto, as well as headlining drag shows nationwide. She shares her passion for the history of drag and LGBTQ activism through story and song on TikTok and Instagram, which can be found at @ginatonicnyc

Dreama Belle is a freelance drag artist, mistress of ceremonies, special event producer, researcher, writer, and an all-around nightlife entertainment professional. While the majority of Dreama's creative work is based out of Coney Island, New York, she is always on the go. You never know where she will appear next!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

