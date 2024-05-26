Legacy of Little Richard Celebrated in THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK & ROLL Concert Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will host a tribute to the legendary Little Richard with the concert reading of "The Architect of Rock & Roll." This vibrant celebration captures Little Richard's meteoric rise from the heart of Georgia to the pinnacle of rock & roll fame. The show explores the dynamic clash between faith and fame, and the transformative power of music, bringing to life the struggles and triumphs of a true rock & roll pioneer.

"The Architect of Rock & Roll" invites audiences on a rollicking ride through Little Richard's life, filled with foot-tapping music and heartfelt moments. The show portrays Richard's navigation through the tumultuous world of celebrity, grappling with his deep-rooted religious beliefs and the seductive allure of the stage. As he faces betrayals, temptations, and the relentless pursuit of success, Richard finds himself at a crossroads, discovering that true salvation lies not in the spotlight's glare but in faith, love, and the timeless power of rock & roll.

This project, conceived in 2019-a year prior to Little Richard's death-is a labor of love for writer and director Gregory Omar Osborne. Inspired by the late star's life, Gregory found many parallels to his own. He passionately states, "There aren't many stories that tackle the challenges of faith and fame." His dedication to bringing Little Richard's story to life stems from a deep personal connection and a desire to explore the intersection of sacred and secular themes.

KWAME MICHAEL REMY stars as Little Richard. Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Kwame Michael Remy is a renowned performer with global experience as an Entertainer, Recording Artist, and Musical Theater Performer. Recently seen in Goodspeed Musicals' production of Dreamgirls as Wayne, Kwame is a multi-award-winning artist, including Hawaii's Po'Okela Guest Artist Award and Broadway World's 2020 Best Lead Actor in a Musical Award for his role in Kinky Boots. With a rich history of performances, including tours of Smokey Joe's Café and Jesus Christ Superstar, Kwame is a proud member of the 2019 TONY awarded Broadway Inspirational Voices and a highly sought-after vocalist.

DARNELL WHITE serves as Musical Director. A distinguished native of Harlem and a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and The Juilliard School, Darnell White is a revered performer, composer, and musical director in New York City's music scene. He has collaborated with numerous celebrated artists and graced stages at 54 Below, Birdland, and Carnegie Hall, among others. Recently serving as Musical Director for the off-Broadway show Revelation The Musical and the film adaptation of Gospel at Colonus, Darnell is recognized as one of NYC's top vocal coaches.

GREGORY OMAR OSBORNE, an accomplished talent manager and producer, brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management, theatre productions, and talent representation. As the owner of Dottridge Talent Management, Gregory specializes in packaging artists for success and creating impactful performances, adeptly bridging the gap between artistic creativity and business acumen.

This joyous, soul-stirring journey that celebrates Little Richard's enduring legacy and the eternal struggle between the sacred and the secular, highlighting the transcendent power of rock & roll. Feel the energy, the music, and the spirit of a true icon who shaped the world of music as we know it.

Tickets are available now at the link below.

