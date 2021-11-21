Photo Flash: Helane Blumfield Documents DAVID SABELLA SINGS KANDER & EBB: 25CHICAGO25 at Feinstein's/54 Below
It was a glittering and glamorous night at 54 Below with music and memories on the bill.
As the Broadway revival of Chicago turns twenty-five, everyone has been celebrating this month. A gala at the Ambassador Theater recently featured a red carpet to die for, and one of the artists who strolled the tapestry was Chicago OG cast member David Sabella, who always wanted to play Mary Sunshine, and whose dream came true when Walter Bobbie and Ann Reinking invited him to be the first Mary Sunshine on Broadway since the original Bob Fosse production of the now-legendary musical.
Mere days after the Broadway production's gala, Mr. Sabella presented his club act 25CHICAGO25 (abbreviated) at 54 Below to a sold-out audience that, immediately following the presentation, took to social media to praise the production. Broadway World Cabaret's photojournalist Helane Blumfield was there to capture Sabella in action.
Helane Blumfield has a website HERE
54 has great shows to see all this holiday season HERE.
About Helane Blumfield
THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.