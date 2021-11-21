As the Broadway revival of Chicago turns twenty-five, everyone has been celebrating this month. A gala at the Ambassador Theater recently featured a red carpet to die for, and one of the artists who strolled the tapestry was Chicago OG cast member David Sabella, who always wanted to play Mary Sunshine, and whose dream came true when Walter Bobbie and Ann Reinking invited him to be the first Mary Sunshine on Broadway since the original Bob Fosse production of the now-legendary musical.

Mere days after the Broadway production's gala, Mr. Sabella presented his club act 25CHICAGO25 (abbreviated) at 54 Below to a sold-out audience that, immediately following the presentation, took to social media to praise the production. Broadway World Cabaret's photojournalist Helane Blumfield was there to capture Sabella in action.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE

54 has great shows to see all this holiday season HERE.

About Helane Blumfield