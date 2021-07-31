Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Emily Skinner In A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND at Feinstein's/54 Below

Emily Skinner in action is a sight to behold, but she can be seen live one more time tonight.

Jul. 31, 2021  

Photos: Emily Skinner In A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND at Feinstein's/54 Below On July 29th Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner returned to live performing with a new show titled A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND. I was there to review Ms. Skinner's show, one of the most refreshingly frank and personally informed performances I've seen in a very long time. Anxious to get her review out quickly (HERE), for the benefit of audience members hoping to attend her additional shows, my article had to go to the Broadway World Cabaret page with a limited number of photos. Today, I am happy to share with our readers a further look at the magic made by Emily Skinner and her Musical Director Jonathan Fischer.

Enjoy Emily in action.

For information and tickets to the last performance of A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND, tonight at 7 pm, visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Emily Skinner website HERE

