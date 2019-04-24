Photo Flash: Broadway at Birdland Features Howard McGillin

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present Broadway leading man Howard McGillin in "Never Been Younger," a new concert, on Monday, April 22. Mr. McGillin was joined by musical director Joseph Thalken and bass player Dick Sarpola.

This concert was a trip to the musical fountain of youth with Broadway's King of the Long Runs. Howard McGillin immersed the audience in the healing waters of the American songbook accompanied by his long-time music director Joseph Thalken.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





