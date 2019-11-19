Photo Coverage: Mark William Leads a Benefit for The Actors' Temple

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

Carol Ostrow and the Actors Temple recently celebrated their 103rd year with a Fall Benefit for the temple, featuring Mark William, COME CROON WITH ME. Mark William, an incredibly talented young singer and dancer who frequently appears on New York stages, performed the beautiful shul on 47th Street on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Check out the photos below!

Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Williams performs a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Both critics and audiences are over the moon for Mark William.

Clint Edwards was the music director and Preston & Richard Ridge served as co-directors.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Todd Stone and Adam Stone

Todd Stone and Adam Stone

Joan Finkelstein (Producer)

Rabbi Jill Hausman

Carol Ostrow (Temple President and Producer)

Honoree Doris Amsterdam Bachmann and Carol Ostrow

Doris Amsterdam Bachmann and Carol Ostrow

Joan Finkelstein, Doris Amsterdam Bachmann and Carol Ostrow

Doris Amsterdam Bachmann

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William and Carol Ostrow

The band-Josiah Lamb, Jernej Bervar, Clint Edwards (Music Director), Sam Zerna and Jonathan Ward

Mark William and Riki Kane Larimer

Mark William and Sandi Durrell

Mark William and Susan Nussbaum Cohen

Joan Finkelstein and Carol Ostrow

Preston Ridge and Daniel Dunlow

Richie Ridge, Rabbi Jill Hausman, Carol Ostrow, Joan Finkelstein, Preston Ridge and Daniel Dunlow

Mark William and Rosalind Harris

Clint Edwards and Preston Ridge

Mark William

Carol Ostrow and Mark William

Rabbi Jill Hausman and Mark William

Rosalind Harris and Mark William

Rosalind Harris and Mark William

Mark William and Linda Amiel Burns

Andrew Morrisey and Mark William

Doris Amsterdam Bachmann and Mark William

Larry Weissfeld, Mark William and Jane Shevell

Richie Ridge, Preston Ridge, Mark William and Richard Hillman

Daniel Dunlow, Richie Ridge, Preston Ridge, Mark William and Richard Hillman

Preston Ridge and Mark William

Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge

Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge

Mark William and Richard Hillman



