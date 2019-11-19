Photo Coverage: Mark William Leads a Benefit for The Actors' Temple
Carol Ostrow and the Actors Temple recently celebrated their 103rd year with a Fall Benefit for the temple, featuring Mark William, COME CROON WITH ME. Mark William, an incredibly talented young singer and dancer who frequently appears on New York stages, performed the beautiful shul on 47th Street on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Check out the photos below!
Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Williams performs a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Both critics and audiences are over the moon for Mark William.
Clint Edwards was the music director and Preston & Richard Ridge served as co-directors.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Todd Stone and Adam Stone
Todd Stone and Adam Stone
Joan Finkelstein (Producer)
Rabbi Jill Hausman
Carol Ostrow (Temple President and Producer)
Honoree Doris Amsterdam Bachmann and Carol Ostrow
Doris Amsterdam Bachmann and Carol Ostrow
Joan Finkelstein, Doris Amsterdam Bachmann and Carol Ostrow
Doris Amsterdam Bachmann
The band-Josiah Lamb, Jernej Bervar, Clint Edwards (Music Director), Sam Zerna and Jonathan Ward
Mark William and Riki Kane Larimer
Mark William and Sandi Durrell
Mark William and Susan Nussbaum Cohen
Joan Finkelstein and Carol Ostrow
Preston Ridge and Daniel Dunlow
Richie Ridge, Rabbi Jill Hausman, Carol Ostrow, Joan Finkelstein, Preston Ridge and Daniel Dunlow
Mark William and Rosalind Harris
Clint Edwards and Preston Ridge
Rabbi Jill Hausman and Mark William
Rosalind Harris and Mark William
Rosalind Harris and Mark William
Mark William and Linda Amiel Burns
Andrew Morrisey and Mark William
Doris Amsterdam Bachmann and Mark William
Larry Weissfeld, Mark William and Jane Shevell
Richie Ridge, Preston Ridge, Mark William and Richard Hillman
Daniel Dunlow, Richie Ridge, Preston Ridge, Mark William and Richard Hillman
Preston Ridge and Mark William
Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge
Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge