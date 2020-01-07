Photo Coverage: 'Marilyn Maye's New Year's Eve Extravaganza' at Birdland Theater, NYC

Marilyn Maye Birdland New Years Eve 2020

"Marilyn Maye's New Years Eve Extravaganza" at Birdland Theater

New Year's week 2020

In a world that was fair and properly appreciated our singing legends, we'd be lining up and crossing our fingers for tickets to a Marilyn Maye concert at Carnegie Hall or on a Broadway stage. She certainly has the big band charts and musical connections for such a show. She has nine decades worth of American Songbook tunes, experience, and showbiz stories.

And the energy and vocal power this lady of song has could absolutely fill those halls and the seats within!



As it is, we are very lucky that nightclubs like Birdland in NYC are wise enough to book this lady for their performance schedule. Birdland Theater certainly got the scoop by booking Ms. Maye to perform for their 2020 New Year's Eve celebration (followed by a sold out week of performances - and featured here with photos from the full run).



There's NO party like a Marilyn Maye party...and no performance like the one this powerhouse singer delivers.

In true Maye tradition - she welcomes guests to the Cabaret, let's them know how much she Loves To See You Smile, and informs one and all that What The World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love.

She tributed some of her favorite composer/performers like Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter, Ray Charles, and most movingly her late friend Jerry Herman.

To hear her rousing finish of "Before The Parade Passes By" is to fully appreciate the joy that Jerry (& Marilyn) has brought into and gifted the world.



The midnight toll of New Year's Eve itself brought a combination of "Auld Lang Syne" and a sing-along version of "The Best Of Times" along with champagne toasts with the audience and with her phenomenally talented trio featuring Billy Stritch on Piano, Tom Hubbard on Bass, and Daniel Glass on Drums.



A little jazz birdie suggests Birdland hopes to bring Marilyn Maye back into their club for NEXT New Year's (2021!).

You would be advised to book your tickets now...

before Carnegie Hall gets wind of it!

