Photo Coverage: Joan Ryan Comes to The Green Room 42

Joan Ryan, winner of BroadwayWorld's Top Artist Award and star of the hit cult musical RUTHLESS!, debuted a brand-new solo ONE NIGHT ONLY! on Saturday, March 7 at 9:30PM at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue).

Helmed by award-winning director Will Nunziata (Tony-winners Cady Huffman & Lilias White), Joan showcased her amazing four-octave range through songs from the worlds of Broadway and Pop Music - from Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne to Taylor Swift and John Mayer. Leaving you laughing one moment and in tears the next through her theatre, television, and life anecdotes both funny and poignant, this is a true theatre piece. Music Director is Phil Reno (Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes, Carolee Carmello).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



