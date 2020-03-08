Photo Coverage: Joan Ryan Comes to The Green Room 42

Article Pixel Mar. 8, 2020  

Joan Ryan, winner of BroadwayWorld's Top Artist Award and star of the hit cult musical RUTHLESS!, debuted a brand-new solo ONE NIGHT ONLY! on Saturday, March 7 at 9:30PM at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue).

Helmed by award-winning director Will Nunziata (Tony-winners Cady Huffman & Lilias White), Joan showcased her amazing four-octave range through songs from the worlds of Broadway and Pop Music - from Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne to Taylor Swift and John Mayer. Leaving you laughing one moment and in tears the next through her theatre, television, and life anecdotes both funny and poignant, this is a true theatre piece. Music Director is Phil Reno (Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes, Carolee Carmello).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Coronet Man-Paul Tafoya
Coronet Man-Paul Tafoya

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Phil Reno
Phil Reno

Joan Ryan and Steve Bargonetti
Joan Ryan and Steve Bargonetti

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan

Will Nunziata (Creator and Director) and Joan Ryan
Will Nunziata (Creator and Director) and Joan Ryan

Will Nunziata and Joan Ryan
Will Nunziata and Joan Ryan

Will Nunziata, Joan Ryan and Phil Reno
Will Nunziata, Joan Ryan and Phil Reno

Mark Sendroff and Joan Ryan
Mark Sendroff and Joan Ryan

Bill Hutton and Joan Ryan
Bill Hutton and Joan Ryan

Paul Holmquist, Howard Rootenberg, Joan Ryan and Michael Chapman
Paul Holmquist, Howard Rootenberg, Joan Ryan and Michael Chapman

Cyrena Esposito, Joan Ryan and Jamie deRoy
Cyrena Esposito, Joan Ryan and Jamie deRoy

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Joan Ryan
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Joan Ryan

Ron Abel and Joan Ryan
Ron Abel and Joan Ryan



