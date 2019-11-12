Photo Coverage: Inside Barrington Stage Company's Gala at Green Room 42

Last night in the heart of the Theatre District, Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, hosted its annual New York City Benefit, BSC/NYC to celebrate its 25th Anniversary Season. The annual event raised $110K for Barrington Stage's Julianne Boyd New Works Fund. The one-night only cabaret took place at the The Green Room 42.

The event was chaired by Eda Sorokoff, along with co-chairs Violet Eagan, Leslie Jerome and Clara Londoner. Barrington Stage favorite Alysha Umphress (On The Town, Funked Up Fairy Tales) currently featured Off Broadway in Roundabout Theatre's Scotland, PA, headlined the evening's entertainment with Jeff Blumenkrantz on piano.

Audiences were treated to a sneak peek of the new musical "The Supadupa Kid" performed by Melvin Tunstall III, Anastasia McCleskey and Joel Waggoner and a Live auction run by BSC Associate Artists Mark H. Dold and Debra Jo Rupp.

All proceeds benefit BSC's New Works Initiative. For more information on the New Works Initiative contact Development Director Jessica Provenz at 413-997-6110 or jprovenz@barringtonstageco.org.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Alysha Umphress

Alysha Umphress

BSC/NYC, The Green Room42

Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director BSC & Alysha Umphress

Debra Jo Rupp & Mark H. Dold

Anastasia McCleskey, Joel Waggoner, Julianne Boyd, Melvin Tunstall lll

Mary Ann Quinson, Board Chair & Julianne Boyd

Abby Schroider, & Joseph Benincasa, President/CEO The Actors Fund

Ted Goldstein, Leslie Jerome, Stephen Jerome, Patrick Schoenborn

Dan Burack & Carole Burack

Marita Glodt, Board President

Mary Ann Quinson, Board Chair

Mary Ann Quinson

Julianne Boyd

Alysha Umphress

Jeff Blumenkrantz

Anastasia McCleskey, Joel Waggoner, Melvin Tunstall lll

Melvin Tunstall lll

Debra Jo Rupp & Mark H. Dold, Live Auction

Debra Jo Rupp & Mark H. Dold

Joel Waggoner, Anastasia McCleskey, Melvin Tunstall lll

Mary Ann Quinson, Board Chair,Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director, Marita Glodt, President, Eda Sorokoff, Gala Chair

Stephen Sorokoff & Stephen Jerome

Beth Sapery & Rosita Sarnoff

BSC/NYC

BSC/NYC

Eda Sorokoff & Daniel Dunlow, Green Room 42 Program Director

Green Room 42

