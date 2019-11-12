Photo Coverage: Inside Barrington Stage Company's Gala at Green Room 42

Last night in the heart of the Theatre District, Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, hosted its annual New York City Benefit, BSC/NYC to celebrate its 25th Anniversary Season. The annual event raised $110K for Barrington Stage's Julianne Boyd New Works Fund. The one-night only cabaret took place at the The Green Room 42.

The event was chaired by Eda Sorokoff, along with co-chairs Violet Eagan, Leslie Jerome and Clara Londoner. Barrington Stage favorite Alysha Umphress (On The Town, Funked Up Fairy Tales) currently featured Off Broadway in Roundabout Theatre's Scotland, PA, headlined the evening's entertainment with Jeff Blumenkrantz on piano.

Audiences were treated to a sneak peek of the new musical "The Supadupa Kid" performed by Melvin Tunstall III, Anastasia McCleskey and Joel Waggoner and a Live auction run by BSC Associate Artists Mark H. Dold and Debra Jo Rupp.

All proceeds benefit BSC's New Works Initiative. For more information on the New Works Initiative contact Development Director Jessica Provenz at 413-997-6110 or jprovenz@barringtonstageco.org.

