Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42

Article Pixel Feb. 9, 2020  

The Green Room 42 presented the second season of "GR42 Sings" back to its stage!

Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón, "GR42 Sings Love Songs" was a night where performers sang through an array of songs that deal with all aspects of love. The performers sang from shows that range from Mean Girls to The Secret Garden.

Check out the photos below!

Producer & Director: Quentin Garzón
Performers Include:

  • Quentin Garzón*
  • Raymond Jaramillo McLeod*
  • Noel Houle-von Behren
  • Nicholas Leung*
  • Shea Gomez*
  • Kaylin Hedges*
  • Fiona McIntyre*
  • Chloe Nicole*
  • Christopher McCrewell*
  • Brittany Rodin
  • Marc Christopher
  • Madison Claire Parks*
  • Sean Doherty*
  • Ari Aaron*
  • Bridget Elise Yingling
  • Jessica Joy Lynch*
  • Jordan Grizzard
  • Danny Drewes*
  • John J. Dempsey*
  • Mara Jill Herman*
  • Ari Axelrod*
  • Tessa Grady*
  • Genny Lis Padilla*
  • Tiffany Mann*

Photo Credit: Stephen Cardone

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Tiffany Mann

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Tiffany Mann

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Tessa Grady

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Sean Doherty

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Rachel Gifford

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Marc Christopher

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Kaylin Hedges

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Jordan Grizzard

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
John Dempsey and Tessa Grady

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Jessica Joy Lynch

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Genny Lis Padilla

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Fiona McIntyre

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Danny Drewes

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Christopher McCrewwel and Ari Aaron

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Bridget Elise Yingling

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Andrea Pilar and Genny Lis Padilla

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Noel Houle-Von Behren, Andrea Pilar, Quentin Garzon, Ray McLeod and Nicholas Leung

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Marc Christopher, Noel Houle-Von Behren, Quentin Garzon, Ray McLeod and Nicholas Leung

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Ari Axelrod

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Quentin Garzon and Ari Aaron

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Quentin Garzon

Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
Quentin Garzon




Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: The 2020 Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre is Given
  • Photo Coverage: Go Behind the Scenes of BroadwayCon 2020!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the BEETLEJUICE, MOULIN ROUGE!, and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Panels at BroadwayCon
  • Photo Coverage: Richie Ridge Interviews The Next Generation of Major Playwrights at BroadwayCon
  • Photo Coverage: The New York Pops in FIND YOUR DREAM: THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN