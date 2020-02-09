Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 presented the second season of "GR42 Sings" back to its stage!
Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón, "GR42 Sings Love Songs" was a night where performers sang through an array of songs that deal with all aspects of love. The performers sang from shows that range from Mean Girls to The Secret Garden.
Check out the photos below!
Producer & Director: Quentin Garzón
Performers Include:
- Quentin Garzón*
- Raymond Jaramillo McLeod*
- Noel Houle-von Behren
- Nicholas Leung*
- Shea Gomez*
- Kaylin Hedges*
- Fiona McIntyre*
- Chloe Nicole*
- Christopher McCrewell*
- Brittany Rodin
- Marc Christopher
- Madison Claire Parks*
- Sean Doherty*
- Ari Aaron*
- Bridget Elise Yingling
- Jessica Joy Lynch*
- Jordan Grizzard
- Danny Drewes*
- John J. Dempsey*
- Mara Jill Herman*
- Ari Axelrod*
- Tessa Grady*
- Genny Lis Padilla*
- Tiffany Mann*
Photo Credit: Stephen Cardone
Rachel Gifford
Jordan Grizzard
Jessica Joy Lynch
Danny Drewes
Christopher McCrewwel and Ari Aaron
Andrea Pilar and Genny Lis Padilla
Noel Houle-Von Behren, Andrea Pilar, Quentin Garzon, Ray McLeod and Nicholas Leung
Marc Christopher, Noel Houle-Von Behren, Quentin Garzon, Ray McLeod and Nicholas Leung