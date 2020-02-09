Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 presented the second season of "GR42 Sings" back to its stage!

Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón, "GR42 Sings Love Songs" was a night where performers sang through an array of songs that deal with all aspects of love. The performers sang from shows that range from Mean Girls to The Secret Garden.

Check out the photos below!

Producer & Director: Quentin Garzón

Performers Include:

Quentin Garzón*

Raymond Jaramillo McLeod*

Noel Houle-von Behren

Nicholas Leung*

Shea Gomez*

Kaylin Hedges*

Fiona McIntyre*

Chloe Nicole*

Christopher McCrewell*

Brittany Rodin

Marc Christopher

Madison Claire Parks*

Sean Doherty*

Ari Aaron*

Bridget Elise Yingling

Jessica Joy Lynch*

Jordan Grizzard

Danny Drewes*

John J. Dempsey*

Mara Jill Herman*

Ari Axelrod*

Tessa Grady*

Genny Lis Padilla*

Tiffany Mann*





