Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Christmas Musicals

The Green Room 42 recently brought its ninth and final "GR42 Sings" show of 2019 to its stage!

To close out the year they celebrated all the musicals centered around the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas Musicals. Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Musical Director Dominic Frigo, "GR42 Sings Christmas Musicals" explored what Christmas-inspired shows and songs have ended up on the Broadway Stage or on the Silver Screen.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Cardone



Alex Chester



Chloe Nicole



Christine Emily Jackson and Daniel Dunlow



David LaMarr



Elena Ramos Pascullo



Fiona McIntyre, Pedro Coppeti and Tristan J. Schuler



Fiona McIntrye



Haviland Stillwell



Haviland Stillwell



Kaylin Hedges



Megan Gallagher and Noel Houle-VonBehren



Megan Gallagher and Noel Houle-VonBehren



Megan Gallagher



Noel Houle-VonBehren



Rachel Lind



Rachel Lind



Ray McLeod



Ray McLeod



Sarah Cetrulo



Shea Gomez



Stephanie Inglese and Tabitha Ellis



Tony Chiroldes, Tristan J. Schuler and Amanda Robles