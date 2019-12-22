Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Christmas Musicals
The Green Room 42 recently brought its ninth and final "GR42 Sings" show of 2019 to its stage!
To close out the year they celebrated all the musicals centered around the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas Musicals. Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Musical Director Dominic Frigo, "GR42 Sings Christmas Musicals" explored what Christmas-inspired shows and songs have ended up on the Broadway Stage or on the Silver Screen.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Stephen Cardone
Chloe Nicole
Christine Emily Jackson and Daniel Dunlow
Elena Ramos Pascullo
Fiona McIntyre, Pedro Coppeti and Tristan J. Schuler
Fiona McIntrye
Megan Gallagher and Noel Houle-VonBehren
Noel Houle-VonBehren
Rachel Lind
Rachel Lind
Stephanie Inglese and Tabitha Ellis
Tony Chiroldes, Tristan J. Schuler and Amanda Robles