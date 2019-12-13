Photo Coverage: Ed Dixon Tells Show Stories at The Green Room 42

Ed Dixon, Drama Desk winner, Helen Hayes winner, star of countless Broadway shows returned to The Green Room 42 with the world premiere of his new one man show, SHOW STORIES.

He assembled the best bonbons out of fifty years of Broadway memories... first hand accounts of Leonard Bernstein, Comden and Green, Ruby Keeler, Busby Berkeley, Ann-Margret, Gore Vidal, Kevin Spacey, Stephen Sondheim and many, many more.

Ed Dixon won the 2017 Drama Desk award for GEORGIE: MY ADVENTURES WITH GEORGE ROSE, which he wrote and in which he starred. Ed has been featured on Broadway in ANYTHING GOES, MARY POPPINS, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, GORE VIDAL'S THE BEST MAN, THE ICEMAN COMETH, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, LES MISERABLES, CYRANO, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, KING OF SCHNORRERS, NO, NO, NANETTE and LEONARD BERNSTEIN'S MASS. Ed is the author/composer of SHYLOCK (Drama Desk Nomination), CATHER COUNTY (Leon Rabin Award), RICHARD CORY (NYMF Festival and Audience Prize), FANNY HILL (Drama Desk Nomination), WHODUNIT... THE MUSICAL, CLOAK AND DAGGER and the highly successful book, SECRETS OF A LIFE ON STAGE... AND OFF.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

