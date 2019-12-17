Photo Coverage: 'Baby It's Cold Outside' at the Friars Club as Deana Martin Duets With Steven Maglio

Some Radio and TV Stations may be refusing to play Frank Loesser's Academy Award-winning song, but Deana Martin and Steven Maglio sang it last night at the Friars Club to a jam packed room of gloriously festive and politically incorrect Friars. They joined the ranks of celebrities who have recorded the tune such as, Idina Menzel & Michael Buble', Esther Williams & Ricardo Montalban, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Jordan, Margret Whiting & Johnny Mercer and the composer Frank Loesser and his wife Lynn Garland.

I spotted Steve Tyrell and Janine Sharell mouthing the words as Deana Martin sang her dads hit and who knows, maybe the couple will have a version coming out too. Tyrell on his day off from his 15th season's Cafe Carlyle holiday engagement celebrated his birthday by joining the festivities at the club as Steven Maglio and orchestra filled the Frank Sinatra Dining Room with the songs of the Chairman of The Board in a musical tribute called " Not Just Sinatra"

There seemed to be celebrities at all the tables at the Friars Club last night swinging to the sounds of Maglio, who is not a Sinatra impersonator but rather he's a musical force that is keeping the swagger and music of that era alive and well. Deana Martin and Steve Tyrell also sang for their supper and kept the spirit of the season swinging in the room. It was "A Marshmallow World" at the Friars Club last night.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Deana Martin & Steven Maglio



Deana Martin & Steven Maglio



Steven Maglio



Steve Tyrell & Tony Lo Bianco



Steve Tyrell & Janine Sharell



Debi Maldonado-Maglio, John Griffeth, Eda Sorokoff, Steve Tyrell



Steve Tyrell & Deana Martin



Steve Tyrell, Stephen Sorokoff, Alyse Lo Bianco, Tony Lo Bianco



Tony Lo Bianco, Steve Tyrell, Danny Bacher



John Griffith, Deana Martin, Steve Tyrell, Janine Sharell



Baby It's Cold Outside



Bob Spiotto, Happy Birthday Steve Tyrell



It's A Marshmallow World



Steve Tyrell



Steve Tyrell & Deana Martin



Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti & Rinaldo Nistico



