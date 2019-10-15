Patricia Fitzpatrick Returns To Don't Tell Mama With MEMORIES OF THE PLAYBOY CLUB

Patricia Fitzpatrick, two-time MAC Award-nominee and producer of the popular annual Provincetown CabaretFest, returns to Don't Tell Mama with her new show Memories of the Playboy Club for two performances, Saturday & Sunday, October 26 & 27, 2019. She debuted her new show at this year's CabaretFest in June 2019, to a packed house. She will be accompanied by Bryon Sommers on piano.

Joining Ms. Fitzpatrick will be vocalist and comedian Warren Schein, as the Playboy Club M.C. and the acclaimed vocal duo of Michael Garin & Mardie Millit.

Powerful and entertaining, Memoriesrecalls the not-so-glamorous life of a girl singer in the 1960's male-dominated environment. "The glamour begins when you walk through the restaurants' kitchen, holding a satin evening dress while navigating a greasy floor," Fitzpatrick quipped.

"I wanted to go back in time to my performances at the Detroit Playboy Club. It was a more constrained way of performing. You were 'just the girl singer.' You didn't have permission to talk to the audiences, but it was a great training ground for any up-and-coming performer. The musicians were the best. Your audiences were filled with influential men. You could become a 'star' overnight, back in those days. I learned how to sing with musicians whose mood changed as the evening went forward. Great training. I also learned that the dress they MADE me wear was as important to management as was the fact that I could sing! The Club was more about image and fantasy than talent."

DATE: Saturday & Sunday, October 26 & 27 @ 7pm

PLACE: Don't Tell Mama ~ 343 West 46th Street, NYC

PRICE: $25 music charge/2 drink minimum (Discount for MAC Members)

RESERVATIONS: (212)757-0788 www.donttellmamanyc.com





