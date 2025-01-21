Pangea Presents THE RANDY ANDYS: VINTAGE VALENTINE'S DAY SHOW This Gal-entine's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pangea Bar and Supper Club will present The Randy Andys Vintage Valentine's Day Show on Thursday, February 13th at 7 PM.

Join The Randy Andys for a night full of love, swing, and sisterhood, as they fuse the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with the iconic pop hits of Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and more!

Whether you are looking to celebrate Valentine's Day or Gal-entine's Day, The Randy Andys' innovative takes on modern pop songs through a retro lens will have you swooning for more.

Perfect for date night, or a chance to celebrate with gal pals, The Randy Andys promise a night of romance and vintage charm.

Starring Jocelyn Lonquist Klein (Grease), Hannah Le Beau (American Girl), and Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network).

Produced by, Jocelyn Lonquist Klein, Alison Mahoney and Gabrielle Ruiz.

