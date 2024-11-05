News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Paloma Dineli Chesky to Return to Birdland This Month

The performance will take place on Thursday, November 21st.

By: Nov. 05, 2024
Fresh from her European tour, singer and songwriter Paloma Dineli Chesky will return to Birdland on THURSDAY November 21st for an exclusive performance at 8:30 PM, accompanied by her fantastic trio. This one-night-only show will feature a blend of her original compositions and timeless jazz standards.
 
Joining her on stage are Michael Hildgendorf on guitar, Chris Ramirez on bass, and Danno Petersen on drums, creating a refined and soulful musical experience. For those who appreciate remarkable talent and an unforgettable voice, this is sure to be an unforgettable evening.

Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Showtime: 8:30 PM
Reserve your tickets today:

BIRDLAND THEATER
315 West 44th Street
New York, NY 10036
(212) 581-3080
 

Paloma Dineli Chesky

a Brazilian-American artist celebrated for her powerful performances and impressive songwriting, has been described by critics as "Thrilling, exciting and amazingly attractive force." She has showcased her vocal maturity by performing with prestigious ensembles like the New York Philharmonic and headlining iconic NYC venues, blending genres such as gospel, blues, and soul. Paloma is now preparing for her upcoming USA tour while producing new music and experimenting with styles for an upcoming EP. Her sound uniquely merges soulful elements with jazz, creating an immersive experience that resonates deeply with audiences. Complementing her artistry, The Lock is a dynamic duo that fuses pulsating drums and resonant bass, captivating listeners with their spontaneous creativity and seamless blend of rhythm and melody.
 




