PRONOUN SHOWDOWN, Charles Busch, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

PRONOUN SHOWDOWN 5TH ANNIVERSARY, FEAT. Antonio Cipriano, Carrie St. Louis, ANA VILLAFAÑE, AND MORE! - APRIL 17 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Pronoun Showdown is a concert series that explores what happens when you change the pronouns in well-known songs - perspective changes, tone changes, character changes and more!

Songs from previous concerts have included "On YOUR Own," "Hopelessly Devoted to ME," "Burn" from the perspective of Alexander Hamilton, and a whole Taylor Swift Medley from the perspective of the ex-boyfriends. It's a small switch with a huge payoff!

This concert comes from the brains of Abby DePhillips and Kimberly Jenna Simon. Featuring a cast of some of Broadway's biggest stars, this is a concert like you've never seen before!

Music direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

Featuring Tommy Bracco, Antonio Cipriano, Kevin Csolak, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Bradley Gibson, Megan Kane, Nathan Lucrezio, Salena Qureshi, Carrie St. Louis, Ana Villafañe, Joy Woods, and more stars to be announced!

7:00pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Celia Berk - APRIL 18 AT 7:00 PM

Award-winning vocalist Celia Berk celebrates the release of her critically acclaimed new album Now That I Have Everything with a special live performance. Arranged in the style of the Nat King Cole trio, it features the kinds of hidden gems by great songwriters that are Celia's trademark, including those of Hoagy Carmichael, Ervin Drake, Carly Simon, Billy Strayhorn, and Stevie Wonder. She is joined by arranger/pianist Tedd Firth and a trio of bass, guitar, and percussion. Cabaret Scenes says Celia has found "a liberating style of expression as did the great stylists of the past...and is well on the way to creating her own niche." Come hear for yourself!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STELLA KATHERINE COLE HAS STANDARDS! - APRIL 18 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Join us for Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards! This unique young singer/actress is a throwback to another era; everything about her - her voice, her personality - glows with the burnished shine of timeless quality. It's no wonder that she has a natural affinity for the songs of the Great American Songbook. More importantly, she has the talent to sing them like they were written for her!

Buoyed by a social media following of half a million fans, Stella recently made her debut at New York's legendary Town Hall, as well as a series of high-profile performances at New York's Tony Award winning nightclub, 54 Below. And she just premiered her brand-new show, Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards! in a series of sold-out performances in St. Louis, MO., Evanston, IL., and Carmel, IN.

Stella's show is music directed by John Fischer and produced & directed by NYC impresario Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MASTERVOICES SPRING BENEFIT - APRIL 19 AT 6:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here

MasterVoices presents an evening of music and merriment, of cocktails and conversation, fabulous fare, and delicious desserts to benefit the Roger Rees Fund for Musical Theater.

The night includes performances from some of New York's finest Broadway and opera talents plus hilarious games played by you and our amazing guest artists. It's "Cabaret meets Game Night" with our Artistic Director, Tony Award ® winner Ted Sperling, and some of his closest friends, including Mikaela Bennett, Jeff Blumenkrantz, John Brancy, David Garrison, Santino Fontana, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Alysha Umphress, and Lauren Worsham!

For single ticket levels and table level prices, please Click Here

Charles Busch: MY FOOLISH HEART - APRIL 20 & 25 AT 7:00 PM

Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony® nominee and two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife) is a consummate storyteller. Busch employs song and anecdote, both touching and hilarious, to create a uniquely personal cabaret evening. His eclectic songbook includes the best of Michel Legrand, Stephen Sondheim, Henry Mancini and Joni Mitchell. He will be joined by his longtime musical director Tom Judson.

Charles Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony® nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Mr. Busch is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, London, Paris and New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series.

Click Here

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! GRACE AND THE GHOST BY ANNA DENOIA AND JOSHUA VILLA, FEAT. Elizabeth Teeter! - APRIL 20 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for the NYC premiere of this supernatural new musical from Anna DeNoia and Joshua Villa, the ambitious young writing team best known on Tiktok for their viral song cycle Open, Stay. Follow Grace, a reclusive young musician who spends her days alone in her room, singing songs for the friend she's imagined in the shadow on her wall. When a city-wide blackout leaves her without light, however, she discovers her "imaginary friend" has been listening. In the darkness, Shadow is able to move around uninhibited, physicalized by Grace's touch. The two discover how they are connected, explore the consequences of making physical contact, and wrestle with who should hold ownership over the body that exists between them- a lazy living person who wishes they could disappear, or a spirit who wishes for a second chance.

This performance will feature Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) and writer Anna DeNoia.

Conceived in collaboration with librettist Gwyneth Strope during the 2020 COVID lockdowns, Grace and the Ghost was created by and for young women and queer folks who are struggling with isolation, dysphoria, their relationship with their physical bodies, and finding the will to move forward.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes AND Nicolas King WITH Billy Stritch - APRIL 21 & 22 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on April 22 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Seth Sikes & Nicolas King: The New Belters

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, two of New York's most popular young nightclub entertainers, join forces for an evening you won't want to miss. The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of these performers, and the pair will pay tribute to the show-stopping stars who paved the way, such as Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Newley, Eydie Gormé, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand, and more! Nicolas and Seth will carry the torch from these legendary performers and the great songwriters who wrote so many of their hits.

King is an award-winning artist who's been 'belting' out tunes since he was 4-years-old, having been seen in dozens of TV commercials, and numerous times on Broadway opposite Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett, Linda Lavin and Andrea McArdle. King was the longest running Chip in Disney's Beauty And The Beast. He toured the country as Liza Minnelli's opening act, and has performed on stages all over the world from Carnegie Hall to "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. His critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a BroadwayWorld Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences around the world. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director on the multiple Tony Award® winning musical The Band's Visit.

Under the musical baton of Billy Stritch, Seth Sikes and Nicolas King will deliver a powerhouse performance that promises to capture the glitter and magic of the New York nightclub scene of long ago, and bring it into the next generation!

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF Rachel Covey - APRIL 21 AT 9:30 PM

Writer and composer Rachel Covey returns to 54 Below for a night of original tunes! Described as "hilarious, striking, and devastatingly human," Covey's music is brought to life by a fearless ensemble of friends. Join us for a night of heart, neuroses, and connections found in unexpected places.

Featuring David Baida, Sarah Dacey Charles, Hannah Hakim, Claire Kwon, and Stefan Schallack.

Music direction by Jeremy Jacobs.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra! FEAT. Ben Jones & MORE - APRIL 22 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ross Patterson.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - APRIL 23 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good.

Special guests include Jill Abramovitz, Jacob Dickey, Ramona Mallory, Lucia Spina, Aléna Watters, and Michael Winther.

Starring Lucy Austin and Rob Maitner.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZENNI CORBIN: MISSED CONNECTIONS BY ZENNI & CO. - APRIL 23 AT 9:30 PM

Picture a cabaret featuring all your favorite pop songs blended into a night of amazing mash-ups! Missed Connections will have a set list stacked with artists from Chaka Khan to Britney Spears, presented by internationally touring artist, Zenni Corbin and a band of dynamic performers. Some of Corbin's credits include Jimmy in Dreamgirls, Lola in Kinky Boots, and performances at The Magdalene Theater Festival. Now, run to 54 Below! We promise you'll be "Crazy in Love" and "In the End" be left begging for more.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

STELLA KATHERINE COLE HAS STANDARDS! April 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MASTERVOICES SPRING BENEFIT April 19 at 7:30pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Seth Sikes AND Nicolas King WITH Billy Stritch April 22 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols Click Here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here.