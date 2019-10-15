PRINCESS WOW Hits The Triad For One Night Only!

Ageless Wonders: A Grown up kids Guide to Realizing we are NEW: is a triumphant one woman performance designed to enlighten people on aging in modern times under the direction of Best National Solo Artist Jessica Lynn Johnson. This musical/dramedy promises to shed light on the benefits of entering the club of senior wonderhood.

This 70 minute play promises to evoke some tears, guarantee smiles and even laughter. The show has a catchy original score written by Roland Mousaa, Grammy Winner & Mindy Fradkin, both of whom had the privilege of working and befriending the late great Pete Seeger, folk icon/activist.

Ageless Wonders features Mindy Fradkin, the writer, actress and hat designer with a comic flair. Her story is unique yet strikes a universal chord. When Fradkin, aka Princess Wow, made the realization that she joined "this club" as a senior "wonder", she began to research it and found information that inspired her as profound and helpful, and wanted to share it with others.

Franco Daye Pietoso, President of Laurel Canyon Records said, "It was an intimate, humorous and surprisingly poignant musing on the pros and cons of finding yourself a "senior citizen."

She is the founder of The Smile Revolution which raises conscious awareness to the healing

power of a genuine smile. As an example of someone who embodies her view, Mindy introduces Anthony Mancinelli, a 107 year young active barber, on a video interview who still drove, lived alone, worked full time, wore no glasses, and was a true ageless wonder until he passed away at 108 recently.

Where: Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, New York, N.Y.. Time: Sunday, November 3, 3pm matinee. Tickets: www.triadnyc.com. Price: $20 plus 2 drink minimum at box office, additional fees apply online and on phone. www.mindyfradkin.com





