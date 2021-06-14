PIANO BAR LIVE! Celebrates The Provincetown Cabaret Fest This Tuesday

Piano Bar Live! streams this Tuesday, June 15 at 7:15 pm ET, celebrating The Provincetown Cabaret Fest co-hosted by Scott Barbarino and Warren Schein, with Shelley Taylor Boyd, Christopher Brooke, Steve Ross, Lydia Sabasto and Tracy Stark.

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music.

Join us this TUESDAY, June 15 at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Scott Barbarino, publisher of NiteLife Exchange, and the creator of Piano Bar Live!, has a long history of proactive involvement in the cabaret and piano bar culture. Back in 1980, Barbarino walked into The Duplex Piano Bar for the first time; his heart never left. Since that day, he and his band of merry-makers have been keeping the Piano Bar scene alive. Inspired by songwriting legend John Wallowich and his public access show, which featured John at the piano singing to the TV audience, the idea of using social media and the Internet to bring this special art form to people around the world, seemed a natural way to take the piano bar experience into the 21st century. Barbarino says, "One of the greatest joys for all of us at PBL! is the the chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of merry-makers, while witnessing young talent blossom. As much as times change, they also stay the same." Barbarino has worn many hats in his career. He's also a performer and a promoter, managing and producing shows in live entertainment venues. His career began at the original Duplex Cabaret, where he became the Manager and Entertainment Coordinator and the Host of "Stars of Tomorrow," one of the first competition shows in cabaret. He is currently the Artistic Director of Ellen's Stardust Diner on Broadway. Barbarino, an ASCAP member, served on the Board of Directors of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs as Member-at-Large (1997-2000) and as President (2004).

Warren Schein has been entertaining audiences on stages throughout the tri-state area and in L.A. for more than two decades. He has played leading roles in many stock and Off-Broadway productions and has been touring the cabaret and condo circuit both in the tri-state area and Florida. His one-man show, Remembering Mel: A Musical Tribute To Mel Tormé was presented to sold-out houses at cabarets including Metropolitan Room, The Iguana and the Laurie Beechman Theatre. His new show, Spend An Evening with Mr. Saturday Night, is a medley of timeless music and comedy, which brings together a selection of the best of pop and Broadway, with modern arrangements and classic jokes from the "Golden Age" of comedy, which audiences, young and old, can appreciate.

Shelley Taylor-Boyd is multifaceted singer, covering everything from classic jazz, Songbook standards, Judy Garland favorites and ballads, to pop and contemporary tunes. With a flair for comedy, she has garnered positive reviews from publications such as the Philadelphia Journal and The Northampton Press.

Steve Ross is a singer-pianist who's been dubbed the "Crown Prince of New York Cabaret." He's an articulate performer with a keen knowledge of the Great American Songbook's music and history. He has hosted radio series and outdoor concerts. He conducts workshops and Master Classes and appears on the programs of Vocal Ease, a volunteer organization wherein performers contribute their time and talents in senior centers around New York City. Ross has performed around the country and around the world in every kind of venue-from Rio de Janeiro to Sydney, from Carnegie Hall to Lincoln Center and from cabarets to theaters. Some might (rightly) say Steve Ross is a National Treasure.

Tracy Stark is a multi-talented performer. She's a pianist, music director, arranger, bandleader, singer and songwriter, and an 11-Time MAC Award winner in the categories of Music Director, Piano Entertainer and Song of the Year. She is also a Bistro Award winner for Musical Direction and has won Cabaret Hotline's Songwriter of the Year Award