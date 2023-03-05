Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET To Debut At The Triad

The performance will take place on Friday, March 24th at 7pm.

Mar. 05, 2023  

PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET To Debut At The Triad

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay will conjure up rare cabaret gems dug up from the graveyards of Europe, evocative contemporary dark cabaret, and brand-new and historically inspired original cabaret pieces in her newest show, PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET, making its Triad debut on Friday, March 24th at 7pm.

From Weimar Berlin to interwar Paris to early 20th century New York City, these musical pieces will pay homage to the show's subversive and femme fatale heroes combined with the sublime musical talents of Renée Guerrero (piano), Curren deVico (béss), and Henry Burby (violin). PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET is sure to be an unusually delightful diversion from the trappings of the world of the living.

Music by Spoliansky, Hollaender, Adlam, Bolcom, LeFay and more!

TICKETS: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=B7EB2C77-CAB9-346C-BEB6B8B79A63FEA4





