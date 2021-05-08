O'Neill Cabaret Conference Returns To Live Sessions For 2021: Applications For Cabaret Fellows Now Being Accepted

Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

applications open for

CABARET FELLOWS

Acclaimed Two-week Summer Intensive Returns with Live Performances Helmed by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel Deadline May 13

The Cabaret Fellows program offers a rigorous course of study through mentorship from top professionals from around the globe led by our Grammy & Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director John McDaniel. Master Artist Teachers include multi-award-winning performer Natalie Douglas and esteemed award-winning director Lennie Watts, joined by award-winning music directors Tracy Stark and Mark Hartman. Joining us virtually as Guest Faculty for master classes are Tony Award-winners Betty Buckley and Faith Prince as well as celebrated U.K. recording artist Barb Jungr.

This performance bootcamp includes daily classes exploring every aspect of performance: song selection, preparation, 1:1 work with music directors, individual coachings, class presentation, show development, venue selection, marketing, and more! Participants will have the opportunity to discover new songs, styles, and collaborate on unique musical arrangements with a world-class team of artists. Most evenings will feature performances on the mainstage by a range of guest artists to further experience the possibilities of the art form firsthand. Participants will also have an opportunity to chat with these guest artists as an additional moment of mentorship.

"We are elated to get back on stage this summer, all while implementing proper safety precautions. So many have been cooped up at home and it definitely feels like it's time to fling the windows open wide and SING!" shares Artistic Director John McDaniel. "Our fantastic team of instructors, music directors, and visiting guest artists are looking forward to welcoming the 2021 class of Fellows to study with us on our idyllic campus by the sea in Connecticut. If you've been looking for an opportunity to get back in the game and hone your skills, this is the program for you. Applications are open until May 13 and it's free to apply!"

The Cabaret & Performance Conference reexamines, redefines and revitalizes the Cabaret art form for the 21st century, using a definition of cabaret as "any kind of live performance in an intimate space that often breaks the fourth wall." Recent Conference artists include: Norm Lewis, Molly Pope, Melissa Manchester, Karen Mason, Daniel J. Watts, Joyce Breach, Brad Simmons, Eric Yves Garcia, Natalie Douglas, The Skivvies, Nick Adams, Tori Scott, Shirley Jones, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Carole Cook, Mimi Hines, Susie Mosher, Judy Kuhn, Betty Buckley, and Tommy Tune.

COVID-responsible performance opportunities allow participants to perform for a mainstage audience outdoors in our iconic Amphitheater. Health and safety protocols are enforced including mask requirements, social distancing, and a robust testing regime.

Learn more and apply: https://www.theoneill.org/cabaret-fellows

About the O'Neill: The Launchpad of the American theater, the O'Neill is the country's preeminent organization dedicated to the development of new works and new voices for the American theater. Founded in 1964, and named in honor of Eugene O'Neill, four-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and America's only playwright to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, the O'Neill has been home to more than 1,000 new works for the stage and thousands more emerging artists. Scores of projects developed at the O'Neill have gone on to full production at theaters around the world. O'Neill programs include the National Playwrights Conference, National Music Theater Conference, National Critics Institute, National Puppetry Conference, Cabaret & Performance Conference, and National Theater Institute - which offers six credit-earning undergraduate training programs. In addition, the O'Neill owns and operates the Monte Cristo Cottage as a museum open to the public. The O'Neill is the recipient of two Tony Awards and the National Medal of Arts.