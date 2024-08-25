ONLY THE BEST Benefit Concert to Be Held at Green Room 42 Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present “Only the Best: A Concert to Benefit the Issa Malak Best Scholarship Fund at NYU” on September 2nd, 2024 at 7:00 PM. This concert and scholarship fund was created in the memory of Issa Best - a brilliant and passionate artist and an NYU alumnus. Issa was pure sunshine. Magic personified. The kind of friend that one could only find once in a lifetime and a kind of talent that defied words. He had a magnetic presence, a boisterous laugh, and the most beautiful spirit.

Studying theatre at NYU meant everything to Issa and was one of the great joys of his life. Now, with the creation of this scholarship fund and the help of generous donations, it’s ensured that his legacy will live on forever in the place he loved most, and that other students will have the opportunity to pursue their passions in his name. “Only The Best” will celebrate Issa’s life and legacy, with performances by artists he admired from the Broadway stage, and dear friends and loved ones who developed their artistry alongside him at NYU. It will be an evening that is sure to have guests singing, dancing, and raising funds in remembrance of an incredible individual.

The concert will feature performances by Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Caleb Barnett (Aladdin), Lissa deGuzman (Wicked, Aladdin), Nikisha Williams (Hamilton, The Color Purple), Jenny Mollet (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, SIX), David Merino (Cabaret, Moulin Rouge), Emily Schultheis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Wicked, Almost Famous), Jackie Raye (Wicked), Tyley Ross (The Who’s Tommy, Finding Neverland), Marie Eife (Wicked), Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions), Kimberly Immanuel (Back to the Future, Wicked), Sarah Anne Fernandez (Wicked), Elle Baez (Grammy and Rolling Stone Recognized Singer-Songwriter), and the Broadway Inspirational Voices (2019 Tony Award Winner).

Background vocals will be provided by Moziah Gurrier, Gabi Garcia (Five: The Parody Musical), Max Gonzalez (For You, Paige), Rebecca Pena (The Bacchae), Kris Saint-Louis (A Christmas Carol), Frankie Gonzalez (Buena Vista Social Club), and Arjun Dhawan.

The show will be music directed by Isaac Harlan and played by Matt SanGiovanni (Water for Elephants, Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Jesse-Ray Leich (KPOP, Mr. Saturday Night) on drums, and Nic Mrakovcic on bass. The concert will be produced by Sarah Anne Fernandez, Elle Baez, and Jessica Smith.

There will also be a raffle on-site on the evening of the concert which will include prizes from Open Jar Studios ($500 Studio Gift Card), Manhattan Theatre Club (Tickets to “Eureka Day” on Broadway), Broadway Cares (Signed Broadway Show Posters), Schmackary’s ($75 Gift Card), Scenery Bags (Bag Made from Curtains of “Prince of Broadway”), EKM Vocal Studio (Voice Lesson with Emily Kristen Morris), Sub/Urban Photography (Photo Session Valued at $550), JMA Photography (Photo Session Valued at $300), The Ripped Bodice ($50 Gift Card), Vidov West Salon ($200 Gift Card), and more!!

Tickets are $20-$50. A live-stream ticketing option is available for $25. All tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com. Ticket sales close 2 hours before show time. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge.

