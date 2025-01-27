News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Norbert Leo Butz Will Bring GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS to 54 Below

Performances run March 9 – 13 at 7pm.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
Norbert Leo Butz Will Bring GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS to 54 Below Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

54 Below will welcome back Broadway leading man Norbert Leo Butz with his show Girls, Girls, Girls, running March 9 – 13 at 7pm. For the first time in nine years, two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz brings his acclaimed show Girls, Girls, Girls back to the 54 Below stage!

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Jeff Harnar Honors NYC With CONFESSIONS OF A NEW YORKER at Birdland
Nina West and Dan Amboyer Will Lead CHANNING/TATUM at the Green Room 42
Blu to Present CONFESSIONS OF A LOVER BOY at 54 Below
Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present Stephen Sondheim Tribute Cabarets at Don't Tell Mama

Girls, Girls, Girls focuses on the female – both the mythic & the contemporary. Expect tunes from the likes of Elvis Costello, Loretta Lynn, Frank Sinatra, and even a little Johnny Cash! We're delighted to welcome back 54 Below favorite and the star of Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Last 5 Years, My Fair Lady, and Wicked... the one-and-only Norbert Leo Butz.

Norbert Leo Butz: Girls, Girls, Girls plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 9 – 13 at 7pm. Cover charges are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) – $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). Premiums are $150 (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos