Nicolas King to Present New Show WINTER IN NEW YORK at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Nicolas King, the celebrated pop and jazz vocalist hailed as a “precociously polished crooner” by The New York Times, on Friday, January 26 at 7:00 PM. His new show “Winter in New York!” features an eclectic array of songs that will warm your heart, and make you fall in love with New York City through a different, wintry lens. The evening features music director John Di Martno on piano, leading an all-star trio. Special guest vocalists will be announced. Tickets are $30-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

“I'm very happy to be returning to the New York stage, especially in the dark month of January” says Nicolas, “My goal is booking this show is to give people a reason to come out and enjoy some music in a time of year when we all need it!”

Nicolas King has been performing since age four. He was seen first on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, then in A Thousand Clowns opposite Tom Selleck, and Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince, all before age 12. Other credits include eight consecutive annual performances on “The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon,” Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, “The View,” NBC's “Today” show, “Liza & David,” “Sally Jesse Raphael” and twice on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Other career highlights include originating the role of “Oscar” on Discovery Kids' “Kenny the Shark,” as well as over two dozen national Television commercials. His “Oscar Mayer Lunchables” commercial went international, and won the Golden Marble Award in 1998. Nicolas went on the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012. The Mabel Mercer Foundation awarded Nicolas their “Julie Wilson Award” at the 2010 Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. He's the recipient of the 1995 Talent America Award, 2012 Bistro Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, 2015 AMG Heritage Award for Artist of the Year, the winner of the 2019 Legends Award, as well as receiving a Grammy consideration for his album, On Another Note with jazz great Mike Renzi.

His latest album is Act One: Celebrating 25 Years of Recordings, released through Club44 Records, which looks back with a lively history of King's already multi-decade career. While focusing on his suave vocals, and showcasing both eternal standards and newer songs, the album boasts guest appearances from stage and screen luminaries Liza Minnelli, Tom Selleck, Jane Monheit, and Norm Lewis.

Will Friedwald – noted author and Wall Street Journal scribe – perhaps said it best: King “is a compact dynamo, a whirlwind of a performer who balances incredible excitement and high energy with restraint and nuance. He gets the crowd in his pocket within the first 30 seconds of walking out on stage and keeps them there for the rest of the night.”

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM

STEPHANIE NAKASIAN

Celebration - A night of swing and fun

*Livestream Available*

Stephanie Nakasian is an exciting, well-seasoned vocalist and master of innovative jazz improvisation, completely authentic with a fresh and vibrant sound all her own. Bringing high energy to every performance, Stephanie enthralls listeners with her pure tones and a flawless delivery, engaging them on a personal level with a love for the music that is playful, electric and spontaneous in story and song. Stephanie is returning to New York City for the holidays with her favorite trio, comprising New York pianist Matt Baker, as well as Karl Kimmel and Alvester Garnett. Stephanie, also the mother of jazz singing sensation Veronica Swift, will be presenting an intimate evening of swinging standards with a sprinkle of holiday favorites.

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

JASON KRAVITS

“Off the Top!”

Television and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits (“Halston,” “Law & Order,” “The Practice,” “Friends”) makes his Chelsea Table + Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy that you have to see to believe. Over the course of one exhilarating hour, Kravits uses audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - including every lyric and melody - made up on the spot! You'll be on the edge of your seat... until you're rolling in the aisles. Backed by the most fearless band in the business, and joined by special guests, “Off the Top!” is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and into one intoxicating cocktail of fun. The evening features musical director Philip Orr, with Sean Dixon on drums, and Michael O'Brien on bass.

Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM

NATALIE DOUGLAS

“A Very Natalie New Year”

Can you believe it's already that time of year? Time to have “A Very Natalie New Year.” These festive and fun nights with Natalie Douglas have been a NYC fixture for years. In fact, this is her 25th annual NYE celebration, so you know there will be no holds barred when it comes to entertaining the crowd. Natalie has wowed audiences worldwide with her critically acclaimed concerts and she couldn't be more excited to share this stage with her dear friend and longtime music director, Mark Hartman. They'll bring their considerable talents to an evening of beloved favorites, new delights, loads of laughs and there's bound to be a preview or two from her upcoming album on Club44 Records, which will be released in early 2024. Spend the early part of your evening saying farewell to 2023 in the best possible way this New Year's Eve.



Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM

CAMILLE THURMAN with the DARRELL GREEN QUARTET

Called a “classic double threat” by NPR, powerhouse saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman joins veteran drummer Darrell Green in showcasing music from their upcoming projects Fortitude: The Sarah Vaughan Centennial Project and Burt Bacharach Reimagined. From Camille's dreamy vocals, electrifying saxophone lines, and Darrell's mesmerizing rhythmic colors to dynamic interpretations of standards and originals, this fiery musical collaborative team is bound to impact the music world significantly. Renew your senses to what jazz sounds, looks, and feels like while listening to two of the most dynamic young, creative, and talented forces on the music scene.

Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM

MIKE DAVIS and THE NEW WONDERS

Mike Davis – called an “eloquent trumpet prodigy” by The Wall Street Journal – has a voice beyond his years on his instrument. His playing is imbued with the sounds of prohibition-era speakeasies, Hoovervilles of the depression, and glittering jazz palaces of the swing era, creating a timeless cocktail of American music. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Mike began his trumpet instruction at age nine with Jerry Oram in Seattle and went on to study with Laurie Frink during his undergraduate years. Both encouraged his interest in early jazz styles, which led to his beginning to work professionally in New York City while still in college. He now appears regularly around New York City as the leader of the New Wonders and with Dandy Wellington and his band, Emily Asher's Garden Party, Glenn Crytzer, Terry Waldo, Baby Soda, Dan Levinson, and many other traditional jazz and swing bands. A regular at the celebrated jam session at Mona's Bar, Mike is one of the vanguard of young musicians bringing traditional jazz to the forefront of the NYC music scene.

Saturday, January 13 at 9:30 PM

BILLY STRITCH and GABRIELLE STRAVELLI

“Mel & Ella Swing!”

World-renowned pianist/vocalist Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combine their considerable talents for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald. In solos and duets the pair will perform beloved favorites from the Great American Songbook (“The Man I Love,” “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” “Our Love Is Here to Stay”) and swinging standards from the world of jazz (“Too Close for Comfort,” “Born to Be Blue”). These two performers have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music. The show features Billy Stritch on vocals and piano, Gabrielle Stravelli on vocals, Pat O'Leary on bass, and Mark McLean on drums.

Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM

JAZZ BRUNCH

with JUMAANE SMITH, BILLY STRITCH and NICOLE ZURAITIS

Catch three of the hottest jazz artists on the scene when acclaimed trumpeter, vocalist and long-time Michael Bublé lead band member and soloist Jumaane Smith (“Powerhouse trumpeter” – Will Friedwald), Grammy Award-winner Billy Stritch (“One of the most entertaining singer/pianists on the planet!” – London Jazz Times) and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Zuraitis (“Supreme talent!” – All About Jazz) take the stage.