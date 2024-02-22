Nic & Desi to Present BUBBLES AND TAPS At The Green Room 42 in March

Watch as the pair shares their love and story through song and dance.
The Green Room 42 will present Nic & Desi in “Bubbles and Taps” on Saturday March 23rd at 1 pm. After being diagnosed with tongue cancer in September, pausing life for four months while surgery, chemotherapy and radiation got rid of the cancer, Nicolas and his wife Desi are back in business, having just won “Best Duo Show” Cabaret on Broadway World. Their show features incredible vocals, dazzling choreography, and surprises you won’t want to miss, as they share their love and story through song and dance. Come spend a toe-tapping afternoon with this dynamic duo, you won’t regret it!
