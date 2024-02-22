Nic & Desi to Present BUBBLES AND TAPS At The Green Room 42 in March

The Green Room 42 will present Nic & Desi in “Bubbles and Taps” on Saturday March 23rd at 1 pm. After being diagnosed with tongue cancer in September, pausing life for four months while surgery, chemotherapy and radiation got rid of the cancer, Nicolas and his wife Desi are back in business, having just won “Best Duo Show” Cabaret on Broadway World. Their show features incredible vocals, dazzling choreography, and surprises you won’t want to miss, as they share their love and story through song and dance. Come spend a toe-tapping afternoon with this dynamic duo, you won’t regret it!

Nic & Desi in “Bubbles and Taps” plays at The Green Room 42 on March 23rd at 1 pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com

MORE ABOUT NIC & DESI:

Nicolas Dromard began his career on Broadway in the ensemble of Susan Stroman ’s much celebrated revival of Oklahoma!, and understudying the role of Will Parker , and returned shortly to The Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar, Hugh Jackman . He went on to earn much praise and attention as the heartthrob Fiyero in the San Francisco company of Wicked. On Broadway, he has starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. He is a true triple-threat actor-singer-dancer with the resume and talent to back it up.