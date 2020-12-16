NextStage Taps Broadway Performers For Original Holiday Cabaret

NextStage Theatre Company caps of it's pandemic-proof theatre season with New Sounds of the Season. This virtual cabaret features original Holiday music composed by over 30 authors from around the world.

A cast of 80 ensemble members from 6 continents join Broadway and tour performers Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill - 2020 Tony Nominee), Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago, Wicked), Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Finding Neverland), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring it On), Mariah Rose Faith (Mean Girls), Lauren Zarkin (Rock of Ages, Natasha Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde), Danny Quadrino (Newsies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Kayla Pecchioni (Book of Mormon, SUMMER: Donna Summer Musical), Jared Dixon (Hamilton, The Lion King), Karli Dinardo (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton), Kevin Csolak (Mean Girls, West Side Story), Collins Conley (Mean Girls), Sara Esty (American in Paris), Leigh-Ann Esty (Carousel, American in Paris), Mary Beth Donahoe (Mean Girls, Beauty & the Beast), Kaitlyn Louise Smith (Mean Girls), and Tara Kostmayer (A Chorus Line NYCC Encores!) to create a 2 act celebration of the joy that the holiday season brings.

At the helm of the production is Director Jessica Swanson, who curated the event from 100+ submissions from songwriters and 300+ auditions from actors around the world.

Swanson says, "New Sounds of the Season is more than a virtual cabaret. The show features music exploring every emotion we feel during the holidays from joy to peace to loneliness. You can hear Christmas carols anytime but this program feeds the soul with original work to end 2020 to in a unique and creative way"

Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at www.nextstageco.com. New Sounds of the Season can be viewed globally wherever YouTube Live is accessible during four exclusive showings from December 22-24.

Founded in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, NextStage Theatre Company was established to provide avenues for theatre and music artists to create art during a challenging time. Through drive-in theatre shows and groundbreaking virtual productions, NextStage produced over 30 performances featuring the work of roughly 50 authors and the diverse talents of nearly 200 performers across 5 continents from June-December 2020. NextStage continues to be dedicated to creating paid opportunities for its participants through its hybrid digital/in-person 2021 season.