New York Rocks The Canadian Songbook At Joe's Pub On Canada Day

"What Americans will never know - unless they come to Joe's Pub on Canada Day - is that all the best music they listen to and assume is American is actually Canadian." - Malcolm Gladwell

On Monday, July 1 (two shows: 7 & 9:30 pm), Jeff Breithaupt's NEW YORK ROCKS THE GREAT CANADIAN SONGBOOK Canada Day Celebration at Joe's Pub returns!

Produced and emcee'd by Jeff Breithaupt and featuring an all-star line-up backed by Don Breithaupt and the WORKIN' FOR THE WEEKEND HOOSE BAND, this 17-year tradition will dig into the full range of Canadian popular songwriting. Join a sparkling line-up of performers - cabaret chanteuse du jour Marissa Mulder, J'SUN (The Voice), Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's "Ask Me Another"), J'SUN, Greg Naughton (The Sweet Remains), Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer), Alyson Palmer (BETTY), Jeremy Kushnier, Shelley McPherson, Michael Halling (My Fair Lady), Victoria Lecta Cave, Amy Cervini (Duchess), La Tanya Hall (Steely Dan), THE BREITHAUPT BROTHERS, and musicians BEN ZWERIN (bass), PETE McCANN (guitar), Mark McLean (drums), Dan Levine (trombone), Dave Pietro (sax/winds), FRANK David Greene (trumpet), and special guest, NY1 morning anchor, and ex-"Pat" Canadian Pat Kiernan - as they lay down unforgettable versions of all your favo(u)rite anthems from the land of Barenaked Ladies and Men Without Hats, the two Justins, and long Weeknds. From Cohen to Cockburn, Joni to Gino, Lightfoot to Lighthouse, Nelly to Neil, Gosling to Reynolds (okay not them), and beyond, you never know whose songs you'll hear.

Finding yourself anywhere else in New York City on this Canadian night-of-nights would be Tragically (un-)Hip, so knit yourself a new toque, save room for the poutine, put on your skate guards (it's indoors, eh?), and come wish our neighbor(u)rs to the north a Happy 152nd birthday with a bracing brew of Canada's Greatest Hits. Think you know the Great Canadian Songbook? You Ain't [Heard] Nothin' Yet. Tickets ($30): publictheater.org/tickets





