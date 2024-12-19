NOT THAT GWORL: A TRANS TALE Announced At Town Hall Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Follow the yellow brick road to Town Hall Theatre Co for an evening where theater, music, and raw vulnerability converge to create a one-of-a-kind experience that speaks to the heart and soul of what it means to be authentically human.

Not That Gworl: A Trans Tale is an intimate and powerful exploration of B Noel's journey as a Trans woman, told through the transformative lens of two iconic musicals: Wicked and The Wiz. Using their unforgettable music, beloved characters, and timeless storylines, she will guide you through a deeply personal timeline—spanning from her high school days to a future envisioned, Saturday January 4th at 8:00pm.

This production weaves together moments of struggle and resilience, joy and self-discovery, highs that soared beyond imagination, and lows that shaped her into who she is today. It's not just a story about identity—it's a celebration of finding your voice, embracing your truth, and realizing that, like Elphaba and Dorothy, we all have the power to define our own journeys.

“I'm thrilled to be putting on this project and to share my story as a trans artist—not just in the world of musical theater, but in the broader context of this moment in time.” shared B Noel Thomas. “It's an honor to give back to the incredible community that has supported me every step of the way.”

Ease on down to the lobby from 7:00pm-7:30pm for Happy Hour, including $1 off any wine, beer, or cocktails!

B Noel Thomas is a multi-talented, award-winning performing artist and teacher, currently based in the Bay Area. A graduate of Oakland School of the Arts, B was a member of (and award-winning choreographer for) the nationally-recognized a capella group Vocal Rush. With her versatile baritone-to-alto voice it has allowed her to be able to play roles that run the gamut of gender and vocal range. She Aspires to Inspire! A selection of her credits includes ABC's American Idol Season 3, Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala (Featuring Jason Robert Brown, Kate Baldwin, George Salazar, Anika Noni Rose & More),The Toxic Avenger (Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award winner, Theatre Bay Area Award nominee), Sister Act (Deloris; Theatre Bay Area Award nominee) @BNoelThomas

The Peter Pan Foundation is dedicated to inspiring children of all ages to reach their full potential by building confidence, character, and creativity through music and theater while instilling the value of community outreach and philanthropy.

