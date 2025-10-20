Mia Vassilev to Mak 54 Below Debut in KEYS ON FIRE! in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present Mia Vassilev, the Miami-based powerhouse pianist behind the nationally touring shows Keys on Fire! and RHAPSODIC, on December 9th at 9:30pm, taking you on a thrilling musical journey through the sounds of the 1940s–1970s, traversing genres including boogie-woogie, Latin, Americana, Rock ‘n’ Roll and even a dash of polka - all delivered with her signature electrifying style. With retro vibes, dazzling energy, and unforgettable showmanship, Mia redefines what a piano performance can be. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience—you’ve never seen anything like it!

Mia is joined by percussionist Gary Weiss, who has worked with over 150 recorded artists, over a dozen of which are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Gary has performed with Dion on the Tonight Show, with Jimmy Fallon, and the Today Show with Darlene Love and Gloria Gaynor, and is featured on Darlene's last CD Introducing Darlene Love.

MORE ABOUT MIA Vassilev:

Originally from a town of 800 (now 799) people in rural Kansas, virtuoso pianist Mia Vassilev started playing the piano from the age of 3 and currently performs her retro stage shows, MIA: Keys on Fire!, and RHAPSODIC, nationally. She holds degrees, awards and assistantships to the doctoral level from Kansas State University, the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music, and University of Miami’s Frost School of Music and was a New World Symphony piano fellow post-graduate. Mia’s extensive and diverse background as a worldwide soloist, chamber musician, professor of piano, and opera accompanist for such companies as the Metropolitan Opera (NY), Glimmerglass Opera (NY), Florida Grand Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Opera Theatre and Music Festival of Lucca, Italy, and the American Institute of Musical Studies Festival in Graz, Austria, provides humorous anecdotes for her shows. She has locally produced and directed epic 10-piano original shows under the auspices of Miami Piano Circle, which she founded and directed from 2011-2017. Recordings include Several Times, [the chamber music of Dennis Kam], released by Navona Records, the Naxos album Del Caribe, Soy!, Ecstatic Records’ MIAMI GRANDS, and most recently, cover singles Stardust, Blue Moon, Sleepwalk, Moonlight Serenade, and two self-released solo albums, VELVET NIGHTNOTES and PIANO ON THE RUN! Mia’s hobbies include falling down in skis at high speeds and reading Ayn Rand.