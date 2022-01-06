Meri Ziev Will Encore NEW WORDS At Don't Tell Mama January 29 and 30

Back by popular demand: after her sold-out New York City nightclub debut, Meri Ziev returns for two more performances of her cabaret NEW WORDS at Don't Tell Mama on January 29th and 30th at 7:00 pm.

Broadway World Cabaret Award Nominee Meri Ziev found a silver lining in immersing herself in online master classes, musical collaborations, virtual open-mics, and performing driveway concerts for friends and neighbors during the quarantine. The result of these non-conventional artistic pursuits led to New Words, a cabaret that explores themes from generational gaps to the gift of communication, featuring a scope of songs from standards to rock and roll. New Words celebrates the power of words in the lyrics that have been married to melodies from Consuelo Velazquez to Jimmy Eats World, showcased in fresh arrangements, like "House of the Rising Sun" - a treatment informed by Ziev's work with special needs children - and an arrangement of "The Nearness of You" that celebrates the joy of reunions.

Meri Ziev spent her early childhood in New York with her blended family, surrounded by art and music. after a move to South Florida, Ziev discovered the joy of cracking secret codes and unlocking the meanings of new words, while sparking a compulsion to help others express themselves. Motherhood and life led her to the worlds of musical theatre and cabaret, where she found her own voice through collaborations with mentors from Tony Award recipientFaith Prince to cabaret legend Lina Koutrakos.

"Meri Ziev has golden pipes, is a compelling storyteller and her lovely show 'New Words' is a heartfelt self-portrait full of surprises." - Jeff Harnar, Multiple Award-Winning New York Cabaret, Concert and Recording Artist.

"Meri Ziev has a great voice, filled with emotion!" - Dick Robinson, Founder of Legends Radio, The Connecticut School of Broadcasting, and The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook

"I was blown away! You are the consummate cabaret artist... great song selection, great segues and stories, charming and great sense of humor... overall a 10!" - Bernie Furshpan, Executive Director & Producer, MetropolitanZoom

Meri Ziev "is a ball of sunshine, from start to finish, one impossible to resist." - Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

New Words, a cabaret by

Meri Ziev

Musical accompaniment by Paul Greenwood, with musical direction by Bobby Peaco.

Additional arrangements by Michael Orland (American Idol, Kristin Chenoweth), Phil Hinton (BBC Orchestra, Michael Feinstein's Kravis Center Pops Orchestra), Chicago's own Beckie Menzie, and up-and-coming young composer/arranger Adam J. Rineer.

7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022

7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022

Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St (between 8th & 9th Ave) NYC 10036

$20; $15 for MAC Members, plus 2 drink minimum, cash only for all -

Proof of vaccination required

RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes

TICKET LINK HERE.

Visit the Meri Ziev website HERE.

About Meri Ziev

Meri Ziev began singing pop tunes (now called standards!) along with the 8-tracks in her father's Buick Riviera. As an adult, she worked in every setting from hospitals to schools, as a speech-language pathologist. She discovered that her passion for promoting human connections through speech and language, synthesizes perfectly with her life-long love of music. Ziev glides through the worlds of musical theatre, Jazz on J Street All Stars, the Spirit & Soul Jazz Band, as well as the Pops Orchestra of Palm Beach County, but she always comes back to the exquisite art of cabaret. Ziev performs from 'Zoom to the Room,' around the world, singing at cabaret venues, condominiums, galas, and fundraisers, in person, online and poolside!